LPHS Band and Color Guard fundraiser
LAKE PLACID — The LPHS Band and Color Guard are selling tickets to Dino-Lite for Nov. 10 at 3 p.m. (doors open at 2 p.m.). This show is great for families, children of all ages, and it’s an amazing light show! Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased through Color Guard and/or Band members. The proceeds from ticket sales support our local Band and Color Guard! Email Color Guard Coach Lisa at szulewsl@highlands.k12.fl.us if you have any questions.
Celebrate the Constitution
SEBRING — Patriots Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution, Highlands Chapter Sons of the American Revolution and the Champion For Children Foundation will celebrate the Constitution at 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20, at the Champion For Children Circle Theatre, 202 Circle Park Drive. Main speaker will be Allan K. Stone, historian and author. Topic is “We Have Given You a Republic — If You Can Keep It.” Derek Lambert will speak.
Road closure notice for Sept. 21
SEBRING — The Veterans 1st Corporation has been approved to hold a Veterans and First Responder Awareness event titled Project 65 on Saturday, Sept. 21. The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. and will end at 6 p.m. There will be local road closures and parking restrictions associated with this event; however, Ridgewood Drive (S.R.17) will not be closed. On Sept. 21 at 8 a.m. North Commerce Avenue will be closed from Pomegranate Avenue to Circle Drive. West Center Avenue will be closed from North Franklin Street to Circle Drive. South Commerce Avenue will be closed from South Mango Street to Circle Drive. East Center Avenue will be closed from Mango Street to Circle Drive. All event-related road closures will be reopened by 8 p.m.
Inaugural Heartland Film Fest
SEBRING — The Florida Heartland Filmmakers present the Inaugural Florida Heartland Film Fest from 6-10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21 at the Champion For Children Circle Theatre, 202 Circle Park Drive in Sebring. Watch a host of exciting short films from multiple genres, from Indie filmmakers from all over Florida including right here in Highlands County! There will be a red carpet event, featured local artists and much more! All proceeds go to Champion For Children. A minimum $5 donation is requested. Tickets and information are available at HeartlandFilmFest.eventbrite.com or send an email to HeartlandFilmmakers@gmail.com. After party at Mon Cirque Wine Bar.
Murder mystery night
SEBRING — The Broadway Lights Mystery Theatre Company invites you to their first Murder Mystery Night, “Death is a Cabernet Ol’ Chum.” The piece is set in Nippa Valley, California at the Melee Vineyard and Winery. This is an interactive mystery where the audience, all sleuths, help to determine who killed the winery owner, Malcolm Melee. This fun evening will take place at Tanglewood Community Clubhouse at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21 at the Tanglewood Community Community Clubhouse, on U.S. 27 across from Denny’s. Doors open 6:15 p.m. Admission is $5 with free admission for disabled vets.
Ballroom dancing in LP
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Ballroom Dancers will host their next dance, “Grease,” on Saturday, Sept. 21 at the Lake Placid Elks Lodge, 200 CR 621 East (costumes optional). There will be a free dance lesson by Ralph Musall at 6 p.m. followed by music by Dan Patrick. Light food is available in the lounge. Admission is $6/member and $8/non-member.
All-you-can-eat breakfast
AVON PARK — The Highlands County Moose Lodge 2494 will host an All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast from 8-11 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22, at the Lodge, 1318 W. Bell Street. Breakfast is $6 per person and includes scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, biscuits with gravy, hash browns, pancakes, juice and coffee. The public is invited and proceeds go to the Moose Legion Fund. For information, call 863-452-0579.
September Phlocking
LAKE PLACID — The Heartland LakeSharks Parrot Head Club are hosting a party (Phlocking) for fans of Jimmy Buffet music (Trop Rock) from 3-6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22, at a new venue in Sebring, Caddyshack Bar & Grill, 3122 Golfview Road, in Sebring across from Harder Hall. The “Party with a Purpose” will feature music by award winning M-squared! This month they are collecting items for Barktoberfest in Lake Placid on Oct. 5. Items our furry friends need are quality dog and cat food, cat litter, leashes, collars, pet shampoo, flea/tick prevention, beds, blankets, sheets, towels, treats and toys. There will be a raffle, prizes and trivia. The public is welcome.
Test drive fundraiser
AVON PARK — Avon Park High School has partnered with Bill Jarrett Ford to raise money for the school. Stop by Bill Jarrett Ford, 1305 U.S. 27 N. in Avon Park, and test-drive a new Ford vehicle. For every test drive taken, Ford Motor Company will donate $20 to the school up to $6,000. To pre-register, visit https://d4ur.com/DKXYK.
Forum to be held
SEBRING — A forum entitled, “A Look at Tomorrow’s Health Care and What It Means to You” will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 23, at Emmanuel Church of Christ, 3115 Hope Street (off Hammock Road).
Scribes Night Out
SEBRING — We are a group of published and unpublished writers, welcoming new members. There are no dues or admission fees. All persons over 18 are welcome. We are not a critique group. We will not judge you. Our purpose is to foster writing among a group of friendly people. Bring us your novel, poetry or short story. We meet every two weeks at 6 p.m. at Sweet Frogs, 2932 U.S. 27 N. Our next meeting will be on Monday, Sept. 23. For more information, call Art at 863-385-1554.
Orchid Society to meet
SEBRING — The Orchid Society of Highlands County will hold its next meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 23, at the Sebring Civic Center, 355 W. Center Street. This month is the annual Fund Raising Silent Auction with a variety of different orchids. This month the Orchid Society will be collecting for the Humane Society of Highlands County. Guests are always welcome. For information, contact Ed at 863-414-5424.
Public invited to BUNCO
AVON PARK — The public is invited to play BUNCO at the Highlands Shrine Club at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2604 S.R. 17 South in Avon Park. Cost is $4 per person. For information, call 863-991-1298.
Law enforcement memorial ceremony
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Garden Club will be holding a ceremony on Sept. 25 at 11 a.m. to honor William J. Gentry, Jr. with a plaque in honor of his many years of service in law enforcement. The plaque will be placed on Main Avenue at the law enforcement and flag memorial by the Garden Club members. All are welcome to attend the short ceremony to honor one of our “own.”
Italian American Social Club
SEBRING — The Italian-American Social Club meets the last Friday of each month. The next meeting will be at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 27, at Homer’s Restaurant, 1000 Sebring Parkway. Fun games to follow lunch. meet friends and socialize. No dues required. For information, call 813-368-0451.
Friends of the LP Library
LAKE PLACID — The Friends of the Lake Placid Used Bookstore are pleased to announce that they will be thanking their patrons by instituting a monthly book sale on the first Saturday of every month at the bookstore located on the West side of the library. The sale will feature a different group of books each month with a price of $0.10 per book. The sale is to begin Oct. 5 with all oversize books at $.10 each. Nov. 2 will find cookbooks on sale and on Dec. 7, all books will be on sale.
The 5K and Paws 4K Run/Walk
SEBRING — The 5K and Paws 4K Run/Walk in Memory of Jimmy Polatty will take place October 5 at Highlands Hammock State Park. The 5K begins at 7:45 a.m. and the 4K at 8:15 a.m. All funds benefit the Champion For Children Foundation. The race is $10 for students and $15 for adults. Application can be found or dropped off at the Sebring High School website, the Champion For Children office at 419 E. Center Ave. or the Circle Theatre. For sponsorships or questions, contact Jim Polatty at 863-273-8443 or polatty@earthlink.net; Colleen Polatty at polattyc@highlands.k12.fl.us; or the Champion For Children office at katipppin@gmail.com.
Barktoberfest 2019
LAKE PLACID — Pawsitive Effects is celebrating 6 years of bringing awareness of animals needing a permanent forever home in our local area. Barktoberfest helps us bring awareness of resources, adoption opportunities, pet retention and other information to help our community find the perfect new family member. It all takes place Saturday, October 5 in Stuart Park in Lake Placid. The park fills with pet related vendors, 11 non-profit rescues, Veterinarians, local pet resources and more. Free activities all day for the whole family and their pets. Enjoy food trucks, Kona Ice, music, raffles, silent auction, pet blessings, costume contest, free nail clippings by Rhonda’s Grooming and photo booths. Micro-chipping will be available that day for $10 and will be matched by Pawsitive Effects, Inc. benefiting Highlands County Animals Services Heel Together Academy Classes. Receive a free raffle basket ticket when you donate to our pet food and supply drive for dogs or cats. Each adoption at Barktoberfest comes with a “Wag Bag” (while supplies last), FREE raffle basket ticket and FREE dog training classes.
Heartland American-Israeli Initiative
SEBRING — The Heartland American-Israeli Initiative (HAII) will meet at 11:45 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10 at Chicane’s Restaurant, 3101 Golfview Road. The meeting date has been changed, as Wednesday, Oct. 9 is Yom Kippur.
Walk like MADD
AVON PARK — Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) will host their inaugural Walk Like MADD Fundraiser at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, at South Florida State College (SFSC), 600 W. College Drive. On-site registration is 8-8:30 a.m. Pre-walk remarks at 8:30 a.m. This is a non-competitive 5K to remember lost loved ones, inspire change and commit to a nation with no more victims. For information, visit MADD.org.
Art and craft show
SEBRING — The Highlands Ridge Golf Community will host a Fall Arts and Crafts Show from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 9, 3003 E. Fairway Vista Drive (south entrance off Powerline Road). Vendor spaces available, non-residents $15, limit two spaces. Please call Nessa at 863-471-1115 or email her at activities@highlandsridge.com.
Master Gardeners looking for vendors, artisans
SEBRING — The Highlands County Master Gardeners are looking for vendors, artisans, and craftsmen to participate in their annual Garden Festival and Plant Sale on Saturday, November 16th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bert J. Harris Agricultural Center at 4509 George Blvd. in Sebring. We are encouraging civic organizations and non-profits that operate a variety of food booths to consider having a booth at the festival also. Vendor applications can be picked up at Agricultural Civic Center’s address listed above or by contacting Julie Gardner at desertdays@yahoo.com for additional information.
Holiday Home and Garden Tour
LAKE PLACID — Join the Lake Placid Garden Club’s 9th annual Holiday Home & Garden Tour from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Women’s Club, 10 N. Main Ave. in Lake Placid. Several beautifully decorated homes and one meticulously maintained garden are featured in the tour. If you choose, bring an ornament to add to our “Giving Tree” located at the Holiday Café and it will be donated to a needy family in time for Christmas. Will be offering complimentary refreshments and several unique gift items. A donation of $15 is requested for entry. For more information, call Karen at 317-395-4912 or Paula at 863-835-2419. Proceeds are to benefit the local youth providing scholarships, camperships and sponsorships. Come and celebrate the beginning of the holiday season with us!
