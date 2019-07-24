Job fair
CareerSource will host a job fair Wednesday, July 24, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bayside Community Church, 5800 FL-64, Bradenton, FL 34212.
Forty employers from Manatee and Sarasota counties will be on-site to meet with job seekers, many interviewing and making job offers during the event.
For more details and an updated list of participating employers, visit careersourcesuncoast.com/events.
Leadership seminar
Distinguished author and human resources professional Margaret “Peg” Beck will host a leadership development seminar at State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota (SCF) Wednesday, July 31, 3-4:30 p.m. at SCF Bradenton, 5840 26th St. W. The free and open to the public seminar, “Passport for Leadership Success,” will be held in the Library and Learning Center, Room 143. All attendees will receive a certificate of participation. RSVP by July 29 to PresidentsOffice@SCF.edu.
Online tax prep course
State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota (SCF) will offer a review course to help tax preparers pass the Enrolled Agent (EA) examination. The EA Review course, which is conducted live during weekly online sessions, costs $1,100 and includes course materials. Registration is available at SCF.edu/CCDEnroll. For more details, contact Lee Kotwicki at 941-363-7218 or KotwicL@SCF.edu.
