Free lunch and Medicare info
SEBRING — MASA MTS will hold an information event about Medicare and insurance coverage at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 9 and 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 10, at Island View Restaurant, 5223 Sun N Lake Blvd. in Sebring. For retirees and Medicare recipients. A brief discussion followed by lunch. To register, call 844-279-6346. Space is limited.
First Responders Appreciation Day
SEBRING — St. Agnes Episcopal Church will host its 3rd annual First Responders Appreciation Day at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 7, 3840 Lakeview Drive in Sebring. Giving thanks and honoring those men and women who put their lives on the line to serve and protect our community. Luncheon served in Parrish Hall afterwards. For information, call 863-385-7679 or email stagnes@stagnessebring.org.
Volunteer hospice care training
SEBRING — Cornerstone Hospice will hold volunteer training over two Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon on Oct. 9, 11, 16 & 18, at the downtown office, 209 N. Ridgewood Drive, Suite 3. Breakfast and coffee will be provided. To pre-register, call Dorothy Harris, volunteer specialist at 863-382-4563 or email doharris@cshospice.org.
H ighlands Gem and Mineral Club
SEBRING — The Highlands Gem and Mineral Club will have its first meeting of the new season at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 9, at the Church of Christ, 3800 Sebring Parkway, in the rear fellowship hall. Public invited, no membership fees or dues. Birthstones for October are Opal and Tourmaline. For information, call 863-453-7054.
Lake Placid Lunch & Learn
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce Lunch & Learn will take place at 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 10, at the Genesis Center. $12 per person. Menu includes chicken Parmesan w/pasta, salad and pink mousse. Kathy Albritton from Florida Hospital Heartland Medical Center will give presentation. Please RSVP to chamber@lpfla.com or call 863-465-4331 before Monday, Oct. 8.
