Friends of Istokpoga
LORIDA — The Friends of Istokpoga will hold a fall general membership meeting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21, at the Lorida Community Center, 1867 Blessings Ave. The meeting is open to the general public so, show up and give your support to help us protect Lake Istokpoga for today and for our future generations. The Speaker for the meeting will be Jennifer Korn, PhD who will be taking questions and giving a powerpoint presentation about the Florida Panther. Refreshments will be served beginning at 6:45 p.m. so mark your calendar for this informative evening. We will also have a table set up to pay your 2020 dues.
Gigantic rummage sale
SEBRING — Church of the Brethren and Sebring Meals on Wheels will host a Gigantic Rummage Sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22 and Saturday, Nov. 23, at Church of the Brethren, Blough Hall, 700 S. Pine Street in Sebring. Donated items for sale including household, kitchen, appliances, electronics, toys and more. There will also be a bake sale while supplies last. All proceeds go to support Sebring Meals on Wheels. For information, call 863-402-1818 or email info@sebringmealsonwheels.com.
Italian/American Club to meet
LAKE PLACID — The Italian/American Club of Highlands County will meet on the fourth Friday of each month for lunch at 11:30 a.m. The next meeting will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, at Golden Corral Buffet & Grill, 322 U.S. 27 in Lake Placid. Italians and their friends are invited. No dues are required. We meet for lunch, games, socialization and fun. For more information, call 813-368-0451.
Vendor Splendor event
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Junior Woman’s Club will host their Second Annual Vendor Splendor Event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, at the GFWC Lake Placid Woman’s Clubhouse, 10 N. Main Ave. in Lake Placid. Raffles, children’s book giveaway and vendors inside and outside! For information, visit gfwc.org.
Tanglewood line dance
SEBRING — Tanglewood will hold a Line Dance Night from 6-9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, at 3000 Tanglewood Parkway. There is no charge for admission. Bring your own drinks and snacks for an evening of fun. Tanglewood is a half mile north of Sebring Walmart, across from Denny’s on U.S. 27.
Butterfly Club to meet
SEBRING — The monthly meeting of the Central Florida Pollinators and Butterfly Club will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, at the home of Linda Dubose, 10842 Shankhill Road in Sebring. The December meeting will back at our regular location at the Bert Harris Agricultural Center, 4509 George Blvd.
Democratic Women to meet
SEBRING — The Democratic Women’s Club of Highlands County will meet on Saturday, Nov. 23, at Democratic Party Headquarters, 4216 Sebring Parkway (next to Ruby Tuesdays). Members will elect officers for the 2020-2021 term and set strategic goals for the coming year. Meet and greet begins at 9:30 a.m. followed by the meeting at 10 a.m. For more information, call DWC President Susie Johnson at 863-385-0008.
Orchid Society to meet
SEBRING — The Orchid Society of Highlands County will hold their next monthly meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 25, at the Sebring Civic Center, 355 W. Center Street. Speakers this month are Segundo and Yolanda Cuesta, owners of Quest Orchids in Miami. Their program will be prepping plants for show and a brief culture and pesticide note. Annual orchid auction will be Jan. 18, 2020. Guests are always welcome to our meetings. For information, contact Ed at 863-414-5424.
Smart driver course
SEBRING — AARP will offer its Smart Driver Program from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 25, Emmanuel United Church of Christ, 3115 Hope Street in Sebring. Complete this class in one day (six hours). Participants may get a possible discount on their car insurance, good for three years. To register, call Alfred Nolton at 863-385-4813.
Free Thanksgiving luncheon
AVON PARK — A Free to the Public Community Thanksgiving Day Luncheon will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 28 (Thanksgiving Day) at the Avon Park Community Center, 300 W. Main Street. Hosted by Agria Gordon and sponsored by Donald Gordon LLC. For more information, call 863-443-1597.
Free Thanksgiving dinner
SEBRING — The Salvation Army will prepare a Free Thanksgiving Dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 28, at the Salvation Army building, 120 N. Ridgewood Drive for dine-in or at the Multi-Sports Complex (concession stand), 216 Sheriff’s Tower Road for pick up. Free delivery available. To reserve your dinner, call 863-385-7548 ext. 100.
Free Thanksgiving dinner
SEBRING — Highlands Community Church will serve a Free Thanksgiving Dinner for anyone who needs a place to go for Thanksgiving from 2-5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 28, at the church, 3005 New Live Way in Sebring.
Thanksgiving Day meal at Faith Lutheran
SEBRING — Faith Lutheran Church of Sebring invites you to their 10th Annual Thanksgiving Day Meal from noon to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 28, at the church, 2740 Lakeview Drive. Meal is free of charge and includes turkey, ham, all the trimmings and musical entertainment. Pickup and delivery available (Sebring area only). Reservations are requested. For information or reservations, call 863-385-7848 or email faithlutheransebring@comcast.net.
Crime prevention program
SEBRING — Highlands County Florida Indivisible invites the public to a Crime Prevention Program at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 2, at Emmanuel United Church of Christ, 3115 Hope Street in Sebring. Brian MacNeel of the Crime Prevention Task Force will present an entertaining and thought provoking presentation on a wide range of issues. Refreshments will be served. For more information, call 863-272-1200.
Avon Park Christmas Parade
AVON PARK — The 2019 APCC Christmas Parade will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 2 down Main Street in Avon Park.
Lake Placid Christmas Parade
LAKE PLACID — The 2019 Lake Placid Annual Christmas Parade will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14. Parade will begin on Dal Hall Blvd. and travel south on North Main Ave. then east on Interlake Blvd. to U.S. 27.
Sebring Christmas Parade
SEBRING — The 2019 Sebring Christmas Parade will be held from 7-9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6 in downtown Sebring.
SHS Winter Choir Concert
SEBRING — The Sebring High School Choral Department will present its Winter Concert at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at First Baptist Church of Sebring. The public is invited to come enjoy a variety of musical selections including holiday music. Five choirs will perform, including Show Choir. Donations will be taken at the door to help support choral music at Sebring High School. Mrs. Christi Hagen, the SHS Choral Director, is proud to announce this year’s Florida Vocal Association All State Students are Alysia Anders and Alexandros Tsakalos. They will be performing with the Florida All State Chorus in Tampa in January.
Holiday cookie sale
SEBRING — The ladies of First Christian Church are holding a Santa Cookie and Candy Sale from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, at the church, 510 Poinsettia Ave. All cookies are homemade and will be $6 per pound. Candy sold separately. Come early to get the best choice.
Christmas concert at Wildstein Center
AVON PARK — The 60-member Highlands County Concert Band presents “Christmas Sleigh Ride” concert at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at the Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts at SFSC, 600 W. College Drive. Sponsored by SFSC. Tickets available from band members or at the door for a $8 donation. The concert band is under the direction of Tony Juliano and associate director Tom Stadler. For more information, call 863-386-0855.
Ostomy Support Group to meet
SEBRING — The Highlands County Ostomy Support Group will hold their next meeting at 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, at Homer’s Restaurant, 1000 Sebring Square. The group meets the first Thursday of each month through May.
Florida Writers to meet
SEBRING — There will be a meeting of all area Florida Writers on Wednesday, Dec. 5, at Cowpoke’s Watering Hole, 6813 U.S. 27 in Sebring. Join us for dinner at 6 p.m. and hear Larry speak at 7 p.m. on “Including Body Language in Your Work.” All are welcome. For information, call Larry at 828-254-0904.
Christmas in the Park
AVON PARK — The 2019 APCC Christmas in the Park event will take place at 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 9, at Donaldson Park, 109 E. Main Street on Lake Verona. The event is free and includes holiday music from several music groups, choirs and band instructors.
Singing Christmas Trees trip
SEBRING — Join the Sebring Historical Society for a Christmas Holiday Trip on a chartered Annett Bus to see “The Singing Christmas Trees” on Saturday, Dec. 14, at First Baptist Church of Orlando. The musical presentation began over 30 years ago and has become a tradition in Central Florida. The bus will leave the Sebring Historical Society, 321 W. Center Ave., at 10 a.m. Reserved seating and buffet lunch included. Cost for the show and lunch is $85.50 plus tax for members and $95 plus tax for nonmembers. All proceeds benefit the Sebring Historical Society. For more information, contact Jim Pollard at 863-471-2522.
Plaid Tidings
SEBRING — The sixth Annual Plaid Tidings, a Christmas Concert, is a festive event put on by Moore Performing Arts, Inc. and will take place from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Jack Stroup Civic Center, 355 W. Center Ave. in downtown Sebring. This kid-friendly musical event is sure to bring out the holiday cheer as attendees can enjoy a variety of vocal performances, skits and see some beloved Christmas characters. The event is in partnership with Heartland Core Wellness, formerly Drug Free Highlands. Cost is $10 per person and tickets may be purchased online at EventBrite.com, search for Plaid Tidings, A Christmas Concert, or from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday at the Heartland Core Wellness office, 223 Pomegranate Ave. For information, call 863-385-2138.
Holiday pet parade and movie
AVON PARK — Aktion Club of Highlands County will feature “Santa Paws” at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6, as this month’s free movie in Heartland Horses Show Arena, 4305 Independence Street, off College Drive in Avon Park. Everyone is encouraged to bring their furry friends with paws to come to the show to be part of the pet Holiday Pet Parade before the movie. Concession stand opens at 5 p.m. Food and drinks sold to benefit Aktion Club and Heartland Horses. Bring a lawn chair and bug spray. Movie is shown in a covered arena so rain will not affect the show. The free movie is open to the public. For more details, call Cindy Marshall at 863-443-0438.
Holiday Home and Garden Tour
LAKE PLACID — Join the Lake Placid Garden Club’s 9th annual Holiday Home & Garden Tour from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Women’s Club, 10 N. Main Ave. in Lake Placid. Several beautifully decorated homes and one meticulously maintained garden are featured in the tour. If you choose, bring an ornament to add to our “Giving Tree” located at the Holiday Café and it will be donated to a needy family in time for Christmas. Will be offering complimentary refreshments and several unique gift items. A donation of $15 is requested for entry. For more information, call Karen at 317-395-4912 or Paula at 863-835-2419. Proceeds are to benefit the local youth providing scholarships, camperships and sponsorships. Come and celebrate the beginning of the holiday season with us!
New Years Eve ball
SEBRING — Buttonwood Bay welcomes Paizley Craze for their New Years Eve Ball at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31, at the Buttonwood Bay Rec Hall, 10001 U.S. 27 South. Reserved seating. Tickets are $22.50. For information, call Pam at 863-259-8684 between 1-5 p.m.
Orchids From the Heart Show
SEBRING — The Orchid Society of Highlands County will host the 14th Annual Orchids From the Heart Orchid Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 15-16, 2020 at the Bert Harris Agricultural Center, 4509 George Blvd. in Sebring.
