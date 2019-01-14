Scribes Night Out
SEBRING — The Scribes Night Out writing group meets the second and fourth Monday of every month at 6 p.m. at Sweet Frogs in Sebring. No dues or entry fees. This is not a critique group. Welcomes writers of all skill levels. The next meeting is today, Jan. 14. For information, call Art Lefkowitz at 863-385-1554.
Concert at Reflections
AVON PARK — Two Shay Duo will perform their show at 6:30 p.m. today, Jan. 14, at Reflections on Silver Lake, 1850 U.S. Hwy 27 S. in Avon Park. The show includes country, rock, pop and a Shania Twain tribute. Tickets are $8 and available at the door. Public welcome. For information, call 863-452-5037.
AARP Smart Driver Class
SEBRING — There will be another AARP Smart Driver Class (six hours) from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. today, Jan. 14, at Emmanuel United Church of Christ, 3115 Hope Street in Sebring. To register call, 863-452-0335.
Sebring Bridge Club
SEBRING — The Sebring Bridge Club is now offering three free sessions to all new members. Duplicate Bridge is played every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at noon at the clubhouse at 347 Fernleaf Ave. in Sebring. Free sessions for NEW members only. For more information, call 863-385-8118.
Sew, share and carry on
SEBRING — Join the Humane Society of Highlands County from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Wednesday and Thursday, 7421 Haywood Taylor Blvd. in Sebring. Help make fun stuff for the animals to benefit Humane Society including doggie bags, kennel blankets and more. For information, call 863-655-1522.
Elder Fair
SEBRING — The 2019 Elder Fair will take place from 8:30-11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 15, at the Burt J. Harris Agri-Civic Center, 4509 George Blvd. in Sebring. Free admission. Learn about home safety, security, living wills, elder abuse and more. Sponsored by Seniors and Law Enforcement Together (SALT).
NARFE to meet
SEBRING — The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE), Chapter 0288 of Highlands County, will meet at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 15, at Homer’s Restaurant, 1000 Sebring Parkway. For business meeting and lunch. Guest speaker will be Roland Moore, regional vice-president of NARFE. Open to all active and retired Federal employees and their spouses. For information, call President Laura Pletcher at 540-226-8754 or Mary Ellen Colvin at 863-735-1099.
Essential oils class
LAKE PLACID — A free to the public Essential Oils Class will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 16, at the Lake Placid Memorial Library, 205 W. Interlake Blvd. For information or to register, call or text 540-742-2381 or email imashrout@gmail.com.
Direct food distribution event
SEBRING — The Heartland Food Bank and Sebring Parkway Church of Christ will partner to distribute food to those in need from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Jan. 17, at the church, 3800 Sebring Parkway in Sebring.
HOBO Stew Dance
LAKE PLACID — The Pine Ridge Promenaders will host a HOBO Stew Dance on Thursday, Jan. 17, at Sunshine RV Park, S.R. 70 East of U.S. Hwy 27 in Lake Placid. Judy Barnhill will cue rounds at 7 p.m. Mike Gormly will call MS/PLUS 7:30-9:30 p.m. Square dance or casual attire. Visitors welcome. For information, call 828-290-2147.
Spaghetti dinner
SEBRING — Emmanuel United Church of Christ will host a Spaghetti Dinner from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 18, 3115 Hope Street in Sebring (off Hammock Road). Tickets are $8 and include spaghetti, salad, bread, beverage and dessert. Presale available at church office. Walk-ins and take-out available until sold out. For information, call 863-471-1999.
Buttonwood Cake Dance
SEBRING — The Buttonwood Squares will hold a Cake Dance on Friday, Jan. 18, in the Rec Hall at Buttonwood Bay RV Resort, 10001 U.S. Hwy 27 South. Judy Barnhill to cue rounds at 7 p.m. and Bob Avery to call MS/PLUS from 7:30-9:30 p.m. All dancers welcome and square dance attire optional. For information, contact Dick at 585-576-3534 or rdavery@juno.com.
Social Club breakfast
SEBRING — Sebring Mobile Estates will host the next Social Club Breakfast from 7-9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 19, 4108 Kenilworth Blvd. in Sebring. $5 per person. Menu includes sausage patties, biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, sausage links, pancakes, home fries and beverage. Part of the proceeds go to feed the hungry and the Humane Society.
SAR to meet
SEBRING — The Sons of the American Revolution meets the third Saturday of each month at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 19, 138 N. Ridgewood Drive. For information, please call James at 954-524-7278.
Aeromodelers Club community event
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Aeromodelers Club will have a community event on Saturday, Jan. 19, at their flying site located one mile north of S.R. 70 on Placid Lakes Blvd. in Lake Placid. Features model warplanes of all vintages. Gates open at 9 a.m. Parking donation $5 per car. Sandwiches available for purchase.
10th Annual Gala Tea
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Caladium Arts & Crafts Co-Operative is now selling tickets for its 10th Annual Gala Tea taking place Sunday, Jan. 20. The 1950s Rock N’ Roll themed event features a show, hat contest, door prizes and a Crazy Auction. Choose from gourmet teas, fruit breads, sandwiches and decadent desserts. Tickets are $25 and available at the Co-Op, 132 E. Interlake Blvd. For information, call 863-699-5940 or visit CaladiumArts.org.
