New Year’s Eve party
SEBRING — The Sebring Elks 1529 will have a New Year’s Eve Party today, Dec. 31, at the Elks Lodge in Sebring. Cost is $20 per person. Ray Johnson will do a “Tribute to the King.” There will be Hors d’oeuvres, hats, noisemakers and a champagne toast at midnight. For information, call 863-471-3557 or 863-385-8647.
Ring In 2019 with the Moose
AVON PARK — The Highlands County Moose Lodge will have its New Year’s Eve Party today, Dec. 31 at the Moose Lodge, 1318 W. Bell Street in Avon Park. Corey Greenway and Roger Brutus will entertain from 8 p.m. till midnight, drink specials all night, dinner served at 5 p.m. and there will be a midnight champagne toast. Tickets $28 in advance, $30 at door.
New Year’s Eve Ball
SEBRING — Buttonwood Bay will be holding a New Year’s Eve Ball starring Jay Smith today, Dec. 31, starting at 8:30 p.m. and running until to 12:30 a.m. Tickets and seating by advance reservation only for $20 each. Seating is limited.
Sparkling wine and juice for toasting and light luncheon included. BYOB and snacks. For tickets or information, call Pam at 863-259-8684 most days between 1-5 p.m.
There is a dance every Saturday night at 7 p.m. from December to March. Tickets $7 at the door.
Scribblers & Scribes to meet
SEBRING — The Florida Writers Association Scribblers & Scribes will meet at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 2, at Cowpoke’s Watering Hole Restaurant in Sebring. Come at 5 p.m. for dinner. Barbara Beswick and John Arnold will present a self-editing program with questions and answers. FWA membership not required. For information, call Barbara Beswick at 863-402-9181.
New Year’s dance
LAKE PLACID — The Pine Ridge Promenators will host a New Year’s Dance on Thursday, Jan. 3, at the Sunshine RV Resort, S.R. 70 east of Hwy 27 in Lake Placid. Sonny McCartney will call MS/PLUS from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Wear casual or square dance attire. Visitors always welcome. For information, please call 828-290-21479.
Ostomy Support Group to meet
SEBRING — The Highlands County Ostomy Support Group will hold their next meeting 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 3, at Homer’s Restaurant, 1000 Sebring Square. The group meets the first Thursday of each month now through May.
Buttonwood Squares begin new season
SEBRING — The Buttonwood Squares will open their new season with a Welcome Back Dance at 7 p.m. on Jan. 4, in the Rec. Hall at Buttonwood Bay RV Resort, 10001 U.S. Hwy 27 in Sebring. Chuck Ryall will cue dances at 7 p.m. Nelson Wakeman will call MS/MS+ from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Public welcome, square dance attire optional. For information, call Dick Avery at 585-576-3534.
Social Club breakfast
SEBRING — Sebring Mobile Estates will host the next Social Club Breakfast from 7-9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 5, 4108 Kenilworth Blvd. in Sebring. $5 per person. Menu includes sausage patties, biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, sausage links, pancakes, home fries and beverage. Part of the proceeds go to feed the hungry and the Humane Society.
Ballroom Dancers to hit the floor
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Ballroom Dancers will welcome 2019 on Saturday, Jan. 4 at the Lake Placid Elks Lodge with a New Years party celebration. Dan Patrick will be the featured musician playing for your listening and dancing pleasure until the ball drops at 9 p.m. (Florida Senior Time) Dancing starts at 6:30 p.m.
Ralph Musall will lead a free Rumba session from 6 to 6:30 p.m. with basic steps. A light repast is available at the bar, admission $6 for LPBD members, $8 for non-members, open to the public. The Elks Lodge located East on CR621 off US 27 behind the Save-A-Lot.
Musical double feature
SEBRING — Sebring Village will host two great musical acts on one night, 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 7, 4343 Schumacher Road. Featuring vocalist John Wilson and The Sugarbear Band. For information and tickets, call Glenda Gray at 863-471-0760 or Walt D’Alessandris at 863-273-0875.
Recovery seminar and support group
LAKE PLACID — GriefShare, recovery seminar and support group meets on Tuesdays, from 1:30 – 3 p.m. beginning Tuesday, Jan. 8 at First Presbyterian Church, Small Hall, 118 North Oak Ave. in Lake Placid.
GriefShare, a biblical 13 week seminar, features nationally recognized experts on grief and recovery topics. For more information and to register, call church office at 863-465-2742, or go online to griefshare.org.
Dessert card and game party
SEBRING — The Catholic Women’s Guild of St. Catherine Church will sponsor a Dessert Card and Game Party from noon to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, at the Family Parish Youth Center across from Lakeshore Mall at the old Knights of Columbus on U.S. Hwy 27. Entry is $5. Door prizes, 50/50, homemade desserts, coffee and tea will be served. Bring your own card or board games and join the fun. For reservations or information, call Lynn Bartley at 863-446-1090.
River boat cruise
SEBRING — The Sebring Historical Society invites you on a day trip aboard the Rivership Barbara-Lee on the St. John’s River on Thursday, Jan. 10. Cruise is four hours long and all enclosed decks are air conditioned. A light lunch will be served. Transportation provided by Annett Bus Lines. Cost is $99 for members and $119 for non-members. For times and schedule, please contact Jim Pollard at Sebring Historical Society between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday at 863-471-2522.
