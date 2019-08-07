Women’s Resource Center classes

Women’s Resource Center (WRC) invites area women to educate, empower, engage and enrich. WRC offers career coaching, mental health counseling, astrology, meditation, financial, family law consultation and resource advice.

NAMI meetings

The National Alliance on Mental Illness family support group meets in Venice the first Wednesday of the month, 7-8:30 p.m., at Venice Health Park, 1201 Jacaranda Blvd., room 1283. Call 941-376-9361; visit: namisarasotacounty.org.

ReStore seeks helpers

ReStore in Venice needs volunteers in Venice. If you have a few hours per week and want to serve in a fun environment, you can help answer phones and schedule pickups or sort and process donated items. Call Venice ReStore, 941-493-0529.

For program details at the Venice Center, call 941-485-9724; visit: mywrc.org.

Venice Museum & Archives

Venice Museum & Archives (VMA), 351 S. Nassau St., Venice, displays both permanent and changing exhibits. VMA is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday regularly, but it is closed for maintenance in August and will reopen Sept. 3.

U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary seeks volunteers

Flotilla 86 of the USCG Auxiliary, serving Venice and beyond, seeks interested volunteers to join its ranks. Members are volunteers augmenting U.S. Coast Guard missions.

The nonmilitary Auxiliary has no law enforcement authority. It promotes boating safety upon inland and coastal waters primarily through boater education, free vessel safety inspections and patrols.

Open meetings are the first Tuesday of the month at the training center, 1200 South Harbor Drive, Venice. Fellowship is at 6:30 p.m.; formal meeting is at 7 p.m. Call: 941-488-1900.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments