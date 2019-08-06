Hearing loss group meets
The HLAA Sarasota/Manatee Chapter meets at noon the 2nd Wednesday of each month at the Sarasota North Library, 2801 Newtown Blvd. A hearing loop is installed; the chapter provides communication access real-time captioning, so hearing is not stressful. Lunch & Learn ($5 for lunch or bring your own).
Food needed
The Salvation Army’s Food Pantry, 1051 Albee Farm Road, Venice, has these immediate needs: soups, complete meals in cans, jelly in plastic jars, boxed macaroni and cheese, instant potatoes and rice. Food donations accepted between 9 a.m. and noon, and 1 and 4 p.m. Call 941-484-6227 for more information.
Peace Project
Venice Peace Project holds meditation the second Thursday of every month, 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library, 300 S. Nokomis Ave. Sit in silence, meditate, pray, hold good thoughts. Visit: VenicePeaceProject.org.
Sunday Fun Day (ongoing)
For an afternoon of free fun, try Golf Croquet at the Sarasota County Croquet Club at Wellfield Park, Venice, Sundays, 3-5 pm. Mallets provided. Call 941-900-4081 to register in advance.
