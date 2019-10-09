Notice of road closure
SEBRING — The Circle of Truth Ministries has been approved to hold a concert on Saturday, Oct. 12. The concert will be held outdoors on North Ridgewood Drive between Circle Drive and North Mango Street. The concert begins at 7 p.m. and will end at 11 p.m. There will be local road closures associated with this event. Due to the length of time it will take for event setup, local roads within the event area will be closed at 7 a.m. Detours will be established and will remain in effect for the duration of the event to assist motorists with circumventing the event area.
Lunch Club Wednesday
SEBRING — The all women’s networking group Lunch Club Wednesday (LCW) will have their bi-annual luncheon on Wednesday, Oct. 9 at the Sebring Elks Lodge, 2618 Kenilworth Blvd. in Sebring. Doors open at 11 a.m. Program begins promptly at noon. Open to the public and women of all ages are invited to attend. Lunch is $12. The keynote speaker is Amanda Lucero, APRN with Customized Wellness, LLC sharing information about women’s health. Attendees are encouraged to wear pink in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. For more information, please visit lunchclubwednesday.com.
Elks rummage sale
SEBRING — Elks Lodge 1529 is having an Attic and Rummage Sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 12-13, at the Lodge, 2618 Kenilworth Blvd. Items being sold include extensive holiday decorations, furniture (including pool table and player piano), kitchen equipment (including a pizza oven), TVs and much more! Proceeds to help the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks continue their community outreach.
Ybor City trip planned
SEBRING — The Sebring Historical Society has scheduled a bus trip to the Florida Aquarium and Ybor City’s historic district with Annett Bus Line on Saturday, Oct. 12. The bus will depart from the Sebring Historical Society, located behind the Sebring Library, at 8:30 a.m. The tour will visit the Florida Aquarium, Ybor City State Museum and dinner at Ybor City’s World Famous Columbia Restaurant. The cost of dinner not included in price of the bus ticket. Cost for the bus trip is $60 for adults /$50 for children. Sebring Historical Society members receive a 10% discount. For further information, contact Jim Pollard at 863-471-2522.
Car show at American Legion
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Country Cruisers will hold their next monthly car show from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, at the American Legion Post 25, 1490 U.S. 27 N. in Lake Placid.
Pink on Parade
SEBRING — AdventHealth Sebring Foundation’s Pink on Parade takes place on Saturday, Oct. 12, at the AdventHealth Sebring Medical Complex, 4240 Sun n’ Lake Blvd. in Sebring. Registration is $25 plus a $2.50 registration fee. Registration starts 6 p.m. with the one mile walk and 5K run starting at 7:30 p.m. Don’t forget to wear your pinkest attire. For more information, contact 863-402-5525 or Kirsten.Scarborough@AdventHealth.com.
