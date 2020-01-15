SARASOTA – By harnessing the community’s generosity during the holidays, Season of Sharing surpassed $1.5 million in donations, sparking a third $100,000 contribution from The Patterson Foundation.
With less than a month remaining in the regional effort serving people and families on the verge of homelessness, the community still has the opportunity to trigger additional contributions from the foundation.
It will contribute additional $100,000 gifts to Season of Sharing each time the community raises $500,000 for the campaign through Jan. 31.
Season of Sharing encourages community support for people and families in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte and DeSoto counties who are on the verge of losing their homes. Since its inception in 2000, the annual campaign has provided more than $22 million in emergency funding for more than 35,000 families and individuals in the region.
The Patterson Foundation has been a longtime supporter of the annual campaign, contributing $4.5 million since 2010.
“The Patterson Foundation is moved by the compassion demonstrated by this community and the impact it will make in the lives of many of our neighbors,” said Debra Jacobs, president and CEO of The Patterson Foundation. “The need for the vital services Season of Sharing provides for is still very real for many in our community. The Patterson Foundation would welcome the opportunity to contribute another $100,000 gift should the community reach the next $500,000 milestone prior to Season of Sharing’s conclusion.”
Season of Sharing seeks to stop homelessness before it happens. The annual campaign acts as a vital safety net for individuals and families, providing the critical assistance they need to get back on their feet and remain in their homes.
Funds raised through Season of Sharing help cover emergency expenses like medical bills, transportation, child care and rent. Of those who receive support through Season of Sharing, 85% do not seek additional assistance the following year.
Visit CFSarasota.org to donate and learn more about Season of Sharing, and join the conversation on social media using #SeasonOfSharing.
