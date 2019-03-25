ENGLEWOOD — Dawn Holsinger’s phone alerts her that her son’s blood-sugar level is low. She immediately sends a text message asking if he’s all right.
Holsinger’s twin 17-year-old sons Noah and Harrison have Type 1 diabetes. With the help of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, technology has advanced over the years and helped millions including the Holsingers.
“There’s a device both of my sons wear that automatically logs their blood glucose level,” Holsinger said. “When it drops, they get an alert and so do I. It doesn’t matter where we are. We can be in different parts of the county and we each get an alert. This wasn’t available years ago when they were first diagnosed, Noah was 3 and Harrison was 8.”
On Saturday, Holsinger joined friends Tammy Craft, Jenifer Johnson and Tammy Payne, who all have daughters with Type 1 diabetes. They all participated in a fundraiser in honor of Harrison and Noah. The event was organized in Englewood by the twin’s grandmother, Denise Lanes.
For 10 years, Lanes held a Ride for a Cure bicycle poker run which has grown exponentially each year.
“We had 115 riders this year,” Lanes said. “It’s the best we’ve done so far.”
Lanes and her daughter Dawn ensure the money raised is donated to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation in Tampa where many locals use its services.
“The JDRF has an annual One Walk to raise thousands of dollars toward research,” Lanes said. “We donate the money we raised to the annual walk.”
In the past decade, Lanes and her local JDRF committee organize the poker run, collect raffle prizes and have a live auction with Adele Bourcier as the auctioneer at Prime Time Steak & Spirits.
“They have raised close to $75,000 at this Englewood event,” Holsinger said. “It’s amazing how much this community cares.”
Tammy Craft is one a group of the moms who comes from Sarasota to support the Holsinger family.
“I know the JDRF works in helping families, it’s helped my daughter so much,” she said. “JDRF is the global leader of Type 1 diabetes in the world. If it wasn’t an exceptional group working so hard to help with Type 1 diabetes, I would not still be supporting these fundraisers. And, like my family which has lived with diabetes, we all have a story to tell.”
