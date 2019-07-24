By ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
Community News Editor
Friends and family supported a “Christmas in July” fashion show fundraiser for Bobbi Sue Burton, founder of Project Phoenix in Englewood.
Burton is battling stage 4 metastatic cancer. Her friend Karen Tyree, owner of Ivy’s on Dearborn, organized the event along with her staff and volunteers who modeled and donated door prizes at La Stanza Ristorante. Thousands were raised to help Burton with medical and other bills.
The mission of Project Phoenix is to provide families and individuals with items they have lost due to fire, loss of home, lack of renters/homeowners insurance, domestic situations, etc. They also work in conjunction with other outreach programs in the area. Donations can be dropped off at 2960 S. McCall Road, No. 110, in Englewood.
For more about Burton and her nonprofit Project Phonenix, visit the organization’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/pg/EnglewoodProjectPhoenix or call 941-681-2707.
Email: eallen@sun-herald.com
