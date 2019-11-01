Special to the Highlands News-Sun
AVON PARK — The Aktion Club of Highlands County’s first Appreciation Luncheon hosted at the Highlands County Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park on Saturday, Oct. 26 proved to be successful with 75 people in attendance to thank the members for their hard work this past year.
Aktion Club Advisor Cindy Marshall prepared a lasagna lunch for all the members with Lake Placid Key Club and the Moose Lodge helping serve the meal. Ingra Gardener, CEO of Nu-Hope Elder Care Services, provided the cheesecakes for the lunch.
After lunch, Marshall reflected on this past year’s projects done by the club, which totaled thousands of hours and dollars poured into the community. “I wanted to create an event that the public could come out and show their appreciation to some really amazing adults who have worked very hard to better their community. The club members are always working and this time I wanted them to be the honored guests and not lift a finger. It was hard for a few of them to sit back and enjoy but they did it. They also were so touched to hear from the people who they have impacted. It meant a lot to hear them personally say ‘thank you.’”
Representatives from several charities and the community stepped up to the podium to personally thank the club for all their hard work and financial contributions they had made.
“It was amazing to hear how much we had done this past year,” Aktion Club Vice President Herb Adkins said. “We really did do a lot to help people in our community.”
Betty Milam of Sebring gave a very emotional speech about how the club impacted her life. “The Aktion Club is like my new family. I tell everyone about all the great work they do.”
The club painted Milam’s trailer one year when she was going through chemo treatments to fight cancer. They also helped her move items from her home to a new location when she could not physically do it all by herself.
Andrea Fennell with the Family Safehouse talked about all the donations they received from the club to help women and children and the shelter. She presented a certificate.
Cynthia Knowles represented the Early Steps Program and thanked the club for making Christmas extra special for their children and families. Early Steps helps children with disabilities from birth to age 3.
Alice Oldham presented a certificate on behalf of the Avon Park Noon Rotary to thank the club for all their hard work at the annual Blueberry Festival.
Claire Langway with Heartland Horses was very appreciative of the club’s effort to host a monthly movie night to raise funds for their program and help clean up from various fundraising events that they hosted.
Bobbie Jo Dunford with the Moose Lodge wrapped up the afternoon by thanking the Aktion Club for all their work to spruce up their lodge. “Our two groups are very similar and we are so blessed to have the Aktion Club here with us,” she said.
Representatives from the Moose Lodge and Early Steps joined Cindy Marshall in handing out appreciation gifts to each Aktion Club member present. The Aktion Club is a civic club sponsored by the Kiwanis Club and it consists of adults with disabilities.
