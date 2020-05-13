SARASOTA — Mattison’s is partnering with other area businesses to give meals to local health-care workers and first responders.
Mattison’s has delivered more than 600 meals to area health-care workers. Venice Regional Bayfront Health employees have received 50 meals from All Wire Electric and Mattison’s.
“This is a very trying time for many businesses but no one has it more difficult than the health-care workers and first responders who are dealing with this unimaginable situation daily and often in close proximity to those who have the virus or may be contagious,” Chef Paul Mattison said. “We want to help in any way we can to show them how much we support and appreciate what they are doing. Feeding people is what we know how to do and what we do well so when we asked ourselves, what can we do to help, it was a no-brainer.”
For more information, contact Mattison’s at mattisons_marketing@mattisons.com or call 941-713-3105.
