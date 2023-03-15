Bally Sports

 Bally Sports

As expected, the company that owns the Bally Sports-branded regional sports networks, which carry Rays and Lightning games locally, announced Tuesday that it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

But in a news release, Diamond Sports Group indicated broadcasts of those teams’ games won’t be affected for now.


