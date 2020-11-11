The final Charity Concert Series came to a close recently and was considered a success for the United Way South Sarasota County COVID-19 Recovery & Relief Fund at British Open Pub in Venice.
British Open Pub hosted the Charity Concert Series the past two months as a way to help nonprofit organizations.
Its last one was to give a boost to United Way South Sarasota County’s COVID-19 Recovery & Relief Fund.
“We were so pleased and proud to give our relief fund visibility ahead of this possible resurgence moving into the cold and flu season,” United Way South Sarasota County president/CEO Barbara Cruz said in a news release. “We are thankful for our ongoing partnership with Kelly Olliver and British Open Pub as a business partner to help get the word out and to boost funding with social distancing concerts such as this.”
Admission to the outdoor concerts was free, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting charities. Show promoters required social distancing.
Other charities assisted included:
• The Twig
• Sertoma Club of Venice
• Family Promise of South Sarasota County
• Loveland
• Child Protection Center
• All Faiths Food Bank
Anyone seeking information on financial relief or assistance from United Way South Sarasota County’s relief fund can visit uwssc.org/covid19.
