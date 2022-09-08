NORTH PORT — Tracy Fisher is looking forward to helping people in the community.
Fisher owns Fisher Lifestyle Concierge Services, and provides non-medical services to aging in place loved ones, such as companionship, home check-ins, light housekeeping, running errands and respite for caregivers.
She started the business to honor her father, who died in October.
“It would have been nice to see him thrive, but three years ago his health started declining,” Fisher said. “He lived in Maryland and I lived in Pennsylvania, and I had to travel back and forth to check on him, help with cleaning, prepare meals and make sure he was taking his medication.”
When his health continued to decline, Fisher moved her father to a nursing home in Sarasota, where she hoped the warm weather and being closer to family would help regain his mobility.
“My aunt and uncle live in Sarasota so I thought it would be good for him.”
She ended up finding remote work and moved to Florida in 2021.
“After he passed, I decided to start this business,” Fisher said. “My ongoing goal will be to put value in the lives of those seniors who are aging in place and help them maintain their quality of life and independence so they can remain in their homes longer.”
If you are looking to downsize or de-clutter, Fisher can help with that as well.
“It can be overwhelming when a senior makes a move from their home to an assisted living facility,” she said. “My services will provide them with comfort, care and peace of mind while I help with packing and organizing to make it a smoother process.”
Fisher lives in North Port, but also serves clients in Port Charlotte, Punta Gorda, Englewood and Venice.
She also provides business services for seniors. Those needing help organizing a home office workspace or picking up/dropping off mail can email Fisher at tracycollierfisher@gmail.com or call her at 941-577-5444.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.