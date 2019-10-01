NORTH VENICE — In a merger expanding Conditioned Air's presence in Sarasota and Charlotte counties, the firms have announced a partnership with Honest Air of Venice, which will operate under their existing name as a division of the air conditioning contracting and service firm.
Improvements are in the works allowing the company to better serve customers, including an updated dispatching/operating software program, according to Honest Air leaders.
"We will have more access to employee training programs to ensure we have the best technicians in the market," said Nick Masher, president of Honest Air. "Our service fleet will have increased inventory, allowing us to serve customers faster, and improved buying power will ensure our ability to provide fair and competitive pricing in the local market."
"This is a great partnership as our two companies share the same core values and a commitment to serve our customers with honesty, integrity and to provide service that will exceed their expectations," said Tim Dupre, president and chief executive officer for Conditioned Air.
Headquartered in Naples, Conditioned Air is currently the region's largest air conditioning contracting and service firm with 390 employees serving Collier, Lee, Charlotte, Sarasota and Manatee counties.
They expanded into Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties in 2011, primarily to serve existing clients in those markets. Since then Conditioned Air has experienced tremendous growth, increasing revenue and boosting its employment throughout the region.
To accommodate further growth in the northern region, Conditioned Air last year enlarged its northern headquarters location from about 5,000 to 15,000 square feet.
Located on Knight's Trail Road in North Venice, Honest Air has been increasing employment and expect to hire an additional 15 to 20 people over the next year. This acquisition fits with Conditioned Air's strategic plan to grow the company both organically and through acquisitions with similar corporate cultures.
Honest Air Conditioning has served the South Florida community since 2000. The owners are the husband and wife team of Nick and Brooke Masher. The Mashers will remain in a leadership role.
"My wife, Brooke and I will continue to be part of the transition and the Conditioned Air family always ready to help out with any issues or problems which might come up," Nick Masher said. "Call me and ask for me and they will get a response from us on whatever they need."
Founded in 1962, Conditioned Air works with light commercial and residential HVAC systems, including design, engineer, estimate, installation and maintenance of new construction, refrigeration, indoor air quality and dehumidification systems.
For more information or to schedule service, call 1-888-COLD-AIR or visit www.conditionedair.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.