Get rid of your sores, they carry poison.
I once had a terrible impetigo infection on my legs as an 11-year-old child. It would not go away. My mother had to wash the sores with salt every morning.
We had to expose the sores to sunlight or the ocean water. I had to wear white stockings to keep from spreading the infection.
One day we heard of a new medicine. It was purple in color and called Gentian Violet. We applied it every day, and week by week the disease was gone!
One day a man walked into my office and told me a story about being thrown out of a family corporation. He was uncertain if the problem was his or someone else’s.
“Was it my fault, he asked?”
“What did I do wrong”
He could no longer carry the burden of sin. As a minister I said, “Here’s what we do. Let’s say this prayer together:
“Lord we don’t know exactly how to say this prayer. We aren’t sure who is guilty or who is not. Now this man wants his name cleared. He is saying, “If I have sinned or offended someone or an associate, I ask for forgiveness. If I know that any of my associates have offended me, give me the grace to forgive them.”
Shortly after we closed in prayer, a smile of relief came over the man’s face as he left my office.
It’s as simple as that. If we are sincere, God will forgive us of any sin if we truly confess, not just admit to it. We cannot keep carrying the burden of unconfessed sin. It is like a poison that will create pain and distress in our life.
If you’ve ever had a red ant bite you know the blister, the venom and the pain it leaves behind. This is a lot like an unconfessed sin to the Christian.
Sin is a heavy burden to bear. Jesus died to relieve us of that burden. In the Old Testament, animals were used as a blood sacrifice for forgiveness of sin. Today, the blood of Jesus on the cross is that sacrifice. He shed his blood to cover our sins.
But we have to acknowledge those sins and repent. I John 11:9-10 says, “If we confess our sins, He is faithful and just to forgive our sins and cleanse us from all unrighteousness.”
There was a judge once who picked one prisoner a year to be free. A certain man was named to be freed, but would not accept his forgiveness. Are we that foolish not to accept the death of Jesus for the forgiveness of sins? How wonderful to be forgiven — just like the relief of having that cancer removed, a wart taken off, an aching tooth extracted. Get rid of the “sores” of sin in your life. God is ready to forgive.
