Congratulations to DMH Auxiliary volunteers!

At the monthly luncheon meeting of the DeSoto Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, awards were given to faithful and very active members, including Charlene Michaud (left), who has worked 100 hours; Nancy Fitzgerald, 7,000 hours; Carolyn Adams, 200 hours; Janet Dunderman, 13,500 hours; Diane Chamberlain, 10,500 hours; Sandy Mathys, 1,500 hours; Judi Coleman, 1,500 hours, Sherry Miraldi, 5,500 hours; and Jane Powers, 10,000 hours. The Auxiliary thanks our members and we invite those interested in serving their neighbors and making new friends to join us at DMH by becoming a member of the Auxiliary. There are many ways to serve, and one is just perfect for you! 863-491-4377