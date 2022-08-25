OSPREY, FL - Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast announces the permanent protection of 10 acres in western Collier County.

The protection was made possible thanks to a generous donation from the property’s owners, Gerald and Irene Lichtefeld Neff, and was completed on August 24. The donated land is just 1,000 feet south of the 10-acre Paré property which was donated to Conservation Foundation in March of this year.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments