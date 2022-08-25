OSPREY, FL - Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast announces the permanent protection of 10 acres in western Collier County.
The protection was made possible thanks to a generous donation from the property’s owners, Gerald and Irene Lichtefeld Neff, and was completed on August 24. The donated land is just 1,000 feet south of the 10-acre Paré property which was donated to Conservation Foundation in March of this year.
The newly conserved land bolsters the existing Corkscrew Regional Ecosystem Watershed (CREW) preservation area and extends a high-priority wildlife corridor.
CREW is managed by South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) and spans more than 60,000 acres across Lee and Collier Counties, providing natural flood protection, purifying our water, and recharging the aquifer. CREW also offers shelter to an abundance of native plants and wildlife, including several animals listed as species of greatest conservation need such as the Florida black bear, Florida panther, wood stork, and Big Cypress fox squirrel.
“As Florida’s population continues to grow, connecting and expanding upon conserved areas is vital to safeguarding critical habitat and protecting our water resources,” said Christine P. Johnson, president of Conservation Foundation. “We are incredibly grateful to the Neffs for their generosity and for their legacy of helping connect more of our protected lands.”
Landowners interested in learning more about conservation opportunities, benefits, or how to create a lasting legacy are encouraged to contact Conservation Foundation’s land protection team by calling 941-918-2100 or visiting conservationfoundation.com/landowners.
About Conservation Foundation
Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast protects land and water in Southwest Florida for the benefit of people and nature. Working with landowners, businesses, and government, Conservation Foundation saves land forever, protecting those special places that make this region extraordinary. A nationally accredited land trust, Conservation Foundation purchases natural areas, holds voluntary land protection agreements, and educates for responsible land and water stewardship in Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte, Lee, and Collier Counties. Learn more and join in their mission at conservationfoundation.com.
