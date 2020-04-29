OSPREY — Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast and presenting sponsor Elizabeth Moore invite photographers of all ages and experience levels to enter their original work in Conservation Foundation’s inaugural Summer Photo Contest.
If you love nature, the outdoors and taking photos — this is the photo contest for you.
In light of the global pandemic and the need to stay safe at home, the exhibition will be entirely virtual with website and Facebook displays.
Works submitted for this online juried exhibition should showcase the beauty of Florida’s natural lands and reflect one of four categories — In Love with the Land, The Wonder of Water, Backyard Beauty and Up Close and Personal. There is also a Youth Perspective category specifically for photographers age 15 and under.
Jurors include presenting sponsor Elizabeth Moore, noted photographer Cliff Roles, noted photographer Stephen B. White and Lisa Berger, executive director of Art Center Sarasota.
Up to three photographs may be submitted per person and must be received via email no later than midnight on May 31. Jurors will review all submissions and select 10 per category for display in online galleries on the Conservation Foundation website as well as the Conservation Foundation Facebook page.
The virtual competition will award prizes to category winners as selected by the jury as well as People’s Choice winners determined by popular vote on Facebook. For entry rules and submission forms, visit conservationfoundation.com/photocontest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.