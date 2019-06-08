Join Conservation Foundation for Evening Art and enjoy Barbara Gerhardt’s exhibit, “A Creative Life” at the historic Burrows-Matson House at Bay Preserve. “Evening Art” hours are extended to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays, June 11, July 9, and Aug. 13.
A lifelong artist, Gerhardt studied at the Art Institute in Chicago and was honored by the City of Chicago for her sculpture. She has worked in acrylics and oils and now specializes in watercolor.
As a 47-year resident of Sarasota, Gerhardt has seen many changes along with the loss of natural habitat and hopes to make a difference by not only donating all proceeds from her paintings to Conservation Foundation, but by bringing more attention to the conservation cause.
Wine and cheese will be served during evening gallery hours at the Foundation’s headquarters at the Burrows-Matson House, Bay Preserve, 400 Palmetto Ave. in Osprey. RSVP by calling 941-918-2100 or to conservationfoundation.com/events.
The exhibit may be viewed Monday — Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Aug. 29; other times by appointment. Artwork is available for purchase.
About Conservation FoundationConservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast saves land, forever, protecting those special natural lands that make this region extraordinary. Working with landowners, businesses, and government, Conservation Foundation protects the character and natural integrity of the bays, beaches, barrier islands and their watersheds on Florida’s Gulf Coast.
A nationally accredited land trust, the Foundation purchases natural areas, holds land conservation agreements and educates for responsible land and water stewardship in Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte, Lee, and Collier Counties. Learn more at: conservationfoundation.com.
