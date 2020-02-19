OSPREY — Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast welcomes fine art painter Deborah Pierce Bonnell and her exhibit entitled “Reflecting on Florida.”
Bonnell’s landscapes and abstractions from nature focus on the elements of light, space and visual order.
The display opens March 2. The artist’s reception will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 4 at the foundation’s headquarters in the Burrows-Matson House at Bay Preserve, 400 Palmetto Avenue in Osprey.
RSVP at conservationfoundation.com/events or call 941-918-2100.
The exhibit is on display through May with gallery hours Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and other times available by appointment. Artwork is available for purchase.
Deborah Pierce Bonnell is a graduate of the Rhode Island School of Design and her career has encompassed graphic design, textile design and teaching. She has focused on fine art, painting since 1995 and has exhibited at shows and galleries throughout New England and Texas; her works hang in many private collections. Learn more at deborahpiercebonnell.com.
