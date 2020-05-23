OSPREY — The Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast is taking another opportunity to preserve Florida lands.
It announced it is taking into “permanent protection” the 29 acres of Felts Audubon Preserve in Manatee County.
The preserve has walking trails and bird-watching opportunities in a “park-like bird sanctuary,” it said in a news release.
Its owners, Manatee County Audubon Society wanted to place a conservation easement on the land — “fulfilling the dream of original landowners, Otis and Anita Felts, who hoped the land would never be developed.”
The Conservation Foundation worked with Manatee County Audubon Society along with residents of the area to raise $50,000 for the property in perpetuity.
“This is a wonderful community collaboration,” said Christine Johnson, president of Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast. “Manatee County Fish & Game pledged a one-to-one matching grant to challenge the community to donate and the Floyd C. Johnson and Flo Singer Johnson Foundation made a significant donation toward that challenge. Community members stepped up and generously contributed the remainder,”
The foundation will monitor the conservation easement.
“It is gratifying that Felts is now protected forever from development pressures,” said Ray Jusseaume, MCAS president. “And, we are delighted to partner with Conservation Foundation to ensure that this special place remains an oasis for birds and other wildlife where we can continue to connect our community with nature.”
For more information, visit www.conservationfoundation.com.
