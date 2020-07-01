OSPREY — A virtual exhibit will be a part of a Summer Photo Contest sponsored by the Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast.
Photographers of all ages and experience levels were invited to submit their original work showcasing the beauty of Florida’s natural lands to be considered for exhibition.
Jury members included Elizabeth Moore, Cliff Roles, Stephen B. White and Lisa Berger.
Nearly 200 entries were received for consideration and jurors assessed the entries for composition, color, contrast and overall quality, as well as subject interest, originality and ability to tell a story. Fifty were selected for the exhibit as well as a Best-In-Show for their categories.
The exhibit is online at conservationfoundation.com/photo.
The foundation announced the juried selections and winners recently.
Category winners include:
• In Love with the Land: “Sunset Puppy Love” by Omar Santiago
• The Wonder of Water: “Mossy Calm” by Beverly Eaton
• Backyard Beauty: “Love in the Firebush” by Claire Matturo
• Up Close and Personal: “Did That Really Happen?!” by Gunilla Imshaug
• Youth Perspective Category: “You Looking at Me?” by Jake Turner
• Best in Show: “Did That Really Happen?!” by Gunilla Imshaug
People’s Choice voting will take place through Aug. 15 on the Conservation Foundation’s Facebook page.
All voting will take place on Facebook and the likes/loves must be on the original image in the Conservation Foundation 2020 Summer Photo Contest gallery in order to be counted.
For more information about the foundation, visit www.conservationfoundation.com.
