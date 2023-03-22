Another Wild Abaout Nature Festival at Bay Preserve

There are many different things to do at Bayshore Preseve, home of the Conservation Foundation.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY CONSERVATION FOUNDATION

OSPREY, FL - Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast announces the return of its Wild About Nature Festival on Saturday, April 1, 2023. This celebrated community event will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the organization’s Bay Preserve headquarters located at 400 Palmetto Ave., Osprey, 34229.

With an exhibitor line-up featuring many local environmental and youth-serving organizations, this annual festival brings the community together, connecting kids to the beauty and wonder of the natural world through a fun-filled day of nature-based activities and exploration. Activities include tree climbing, nature printing, native plant planting, animal encounters, dip-netting, face-painting, crafts, and more. Multiple food trucks will also be onsite including Currywurst, Killicks Kitchen, Kona Ice, and The Maine Line.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments