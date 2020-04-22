SARASOTA — Marie Selby Botanical Gardens is teaming up with FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training to bring William Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” to its audiences — and beyond.
The play was set to premiere at Selby Gardens “Shakespeare in the Gardens” this month but was canceled due to COVID-19.
“Canceling Romeo and Juliet was a big loss for our students, but having them present just a tiny sampling of their work this way is a wonderful celebration of the collaboration between Selby Gardens and the Conservatory,” said Gregory Leaming, director, FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training.
“We are grateful to Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation, Charles and Margery Barancik Foundation, and Gulf Coast Community Foundation for their generous support of ‘Shakespeare in the Gardens,’” Selby Gardens said in a news release. “In a collaborative effort with the Conservatory to ‘Bring Selby Gardens to You,’ three monologues from the famous play were recorded within our beloved Gardens for you to enjoy at home.”
Learn more about “Shakespeare in the Gardens” at Selby.org.
To stay connected to Selby Gardens virtually, visit its website often or check its Facebook and Instagram channels daily when content is posted at 2 p.m.
