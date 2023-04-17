Fulfilling a promise made months before his re-election last year, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law a bill eliminating the requirement of a license in order to carry a concealed firearm or weapon.
The new law goes into effect July 1.
Implementing “constitutional carry” — the unlicensed carrying of a concealed firearm or weapon — will mean that the person carrying the firearm or weapon won’t have to undergo a Florida licensing background check or get any training.
There will still be a requirement of a federal background check to buy a gun unless the purchase is from a private seller.
The new law has drawn criticism from both gun-control advocates, who say concealed weapons in the hands of untrained people will lead to more bloodshed, and gun-rights advocates, who make a case for the open carrying of weapons under the Second Amendment, which the new law doesn’t allow.
Current Florida law allows for the open carrying of weapons only in limited circumstances, such as in one’s home or business, on a hunting or fishing trip or in transit to or from a gun range.
DeSantis has said he’d also sign an open-carry bill if one made it to his desk, but it doesn’t look as though that will happen this year.
Terms defined
Under Florida Statute Section 790.001(9), “firearm” means “any weapon (including a starter gun) which will, is designed to, or may readily be converted to expel a projectile by the action of an explosive; the frame or receiver of any such weapon; any firearm muffler or firearm silencer; any destructive device; or any machine gun.”
It doesn’t include an antique firearm — one manufactured in or before 1918, or a replica of one — unless it’s used in a crime.
“Weapon,” as defined in Section 790.001(20), refers to “any dirk, knife, metallic knuckles, slingshot, billie, tear gas gun, chemical weapon or device, or other deadly weapon except a firearm or a common pocketknife, plastic knife, or blunt-bladed table knife.”
A firearm or weapon is “concealed,” according to Section 790.001(3) and (4), respectively, when it “is carried on or about a person in such a manner as to conceal the firearm from the ordinary sight of another person.”
“Ordinary sight” isn’t defined in the existing statutes or the new law. In the context of someone charged with illegally carrying a concealed weapon, the Florida Supreme Court has defined it as “the casual and ordinary observation of another in the normal associations of life.”
What’s new
The meat of the bill Desantis signed is in revisions to Section 790.01, retitled “Carrying of concealed weapons or concealed firearms.”
It provides that a person is authorized to carry one if he or she is licensed under Section 790.06 or “(is) not licensed under s. 790.06, but otherwise satisfies the criteria for receiving and maintaining such a license under s. 790.06(2)(a)-(f) and (i)-(n), (3), and (10).”
In other words, as of July 1, you’ll be allowed to have a concealed firearm or concealed weapon without a license as long as you satisfy most of the state’s licensing requirements.
They include being a U.S. citizen (but not necessarily a Florida resident); being 21 or older; not having “a physical infirmity which prevents the safe handling of a weapon or firearm”; not being a chronic and habitual user of alcohol or “other substances to the extent that his or her normal faculties are impaired”; and not being under a domestic violence injunction.
But you won’t have to submit a form under oath affirming your eligibility or show that you’ve demonstrated “competence with a firearm” through the completion of a course or class, or military service, as you would to get a license.
That means compliance with the law’s requirements will be basically on the honor system, according to Benjamin Dowd-Arrow, a nationally recognized expert on gun policies and director of the Bachelor in Public Health Program at Florida State University.
“No one’s going to be checking any of those,” he said.
Other restrictions still must be met, however.
Someone with a concealed firearm or weapon will have to carry “valid identification” and provide it to a law enforcement officer on demand.
Concealed weapons and firearms still generally won’t be allowed in a number of locations, including law enforcement facilities and courthouses, governmental meeting places and schools.
They’re not banned by law from places of worship but the religious institution can exercise its private property rights to prohibit them.
Places where Florida law also doesn’t ban a licensed concealed firearm or weapon, and presumably won’t under the new law, include stores, banks, pharmacies (the new law repeals a restriction), liquor stores (as long as they don’t dispense alcohol for consumption on the premises) and sports venues not on school campuses.
The penalties are unchanged if someone is convicted of carrying a concealed firearm or weapon who isn’t qualified to.
It’s a first-degree misdemeanor when it’s a weapon, punishable by up to one year in prison and a $1,000 fine, and a third-degree felony for a firearm, with maximum punishments of up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.
Impact
Florida currently requires a “fairly robust” background check to get a concealed weapons license, Dowd-Arrow said.
It’s a deeper dive than is what’s done under federal law in order to buy a gun, he said, and it doesn’t provide for the issuance of a license if there’s a delay in processing, the way the so-called “Charleston loophole” allows the transfer of a gun if the understaffed FBI misses the 72-hour deadline to OK it.
A state-issued license confirms a person’s right to carry a concealed weapon now but there won’t be a way for law enforcement to check the eligibility of someone without one. That could lead to more officer-involved shootings, he said.
Doing away with the training requirement is the main concern of Venice Police Chief Charlie Thorpe, who calls himself “a huge believer in the Constitution.”
Relatively little of a firearms course consists of learning to shoot, he said, with much of the instruction actually about laws pertaining to guns and general safety so someone won’t “be that person who’s going to lose it or forget it somewhere.”
With a safety class no longer required, he said he expects there to be “a drastic reduction” in people taking one, though taking a class is “the right thing to do,” he said.
It won’t have an impact on law enforcement, however, because officers “live by the idea that anybody could be armed,” he said.
And he said that he believes if there’s a threat in the vicinity and someone has a concealed weapon, “you’re going to be safer.”
Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman said that the new law “isn’t a game changer” because it’s not much of an expansion of current law.
“Folks obeying the law aren’t the folks we’re having a problem with,” he said. “Restrictions on law-abiding citizens don’t have an impact on criminals.”
People shouldn’t have to ask the government for permission to protect themselves, he said.
He also noted that three out of the last four deputy-involved shootings resulted from someone with mental health problems wielding a knife, not a gun.
Though it won’t be a requirement after July 1, he said he thinks the majority of new gun owners will still take a safety class, and he would recommend they do.
Mike Worthington, owner of Patriot Gun Shoppe LLC in Venice, said that a lot of his customers are people who have either never fired a gun or haven’t done it recently. He thinks that responsible people who understand owning a gun is “a grave responsibility” will still want training.
Getting licensed is also a good idea for anyone who wants to travel with a weapon, he said. Florida has license reciprocity with a number of states but he said he’s unaware of any reciprocity for constitutional carry.
A class isn’t required to learn what Worthington considers the most critical lesson of owning a gun, though.
“Never pull out a firearm unless it’s the last resort to extract yourself from a situation that’s life or death,” he said.
It’s a rule too often ignored, he said.
“Of course, you’re always going to have people not concerned about the welfare of others,” he said. “I’m not sure there’s any way you can eliminate that situation.”
Dowd-Arrow said his research shows weakening a state’s gun laws makes that problem worse.
States that loosen their gun laws, particularly by eliminating the requirement for a license, experience an “extremely noticeable” increase in all kinds of deaths due to guns, including suicides, he said.
It happened in Florida when the “stand your ground” standard was adopted, and he expects to see it with constitutional carry, he said, especially in increased incidents of road rage or retaliation to a perceived offense.
“It’s really going to make things less safe,” he said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.