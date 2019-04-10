There is progress towards the eventual opening of the third Wawa in the Venice area. During the past week contractors have been busy installing very large underground gasoline storage tanks on the site. It follows construction of the access south off U.S. 41 to the Wawa location at its junction with Albee Road West next to the Hilton Home2Suites Motel. The original plan for the location indicated the main access to the Wawa casual food service and gas station would be with entry and exit to Albee Road West.
Free Hurricane ExpoAs a public service prior to hurricane season, June 1 to November 30, the City of Venice with the Venice Gondolier Sun is holding a two-day Hurricane Expo on Friday, April 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday, April 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Venice Community Center, 326 S. Nokomis Avenue.
Topics include storm prep, emergency services, stormwater/flooding, evacuation centers, the county transportation plan, common myths and misconceptions, and what to do following a hurricane. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/HurricaneExpoVeniceFL. Admission is free.
New board chairmanGoodwill Manasota’s new board chairman is Brad West, who was recently elevated to senior vice president of corporate development and treasurer for PGT Innovations. The 2019-2020 Board of Directors are West, Matt Nessetti; Peter Crowley (Emeritus), Debbie Douglas, Rae Dowling, Rod Hollingsworth, Sandy Kirkpatrick, Jacqueline Moore, Allen Weinstein and Richard Wharton. Leaving are past board chairs Steve Boone and Rob Morris.
Adopt a free treeVisit Jacaranda Library, 4143 Woodmere Park Blvd. on Saturday, April 27, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to adopt a green buttonwood or dahoon holly sapling for transplant. It is part of Treejuvenation urban forestry program when Sarasota County celebrates National Arbor Day.
To qualify have proof of a Sarasota County address and agree to a survey by providing name, mailing address and email address. Only one sapling will be supplied per physical address while supplies last. Call Marguerite Beckford at 941-861-9825 or mbeckford@scgov.net.
Neale’s Aria opensAria, in north Venice is the newest neighborhood for Neale Signature Homes. Unveiling Aria premier property, the Italianate-themed community is on 152 acres with three lakes and offers a combination of 182 two to four bedroom single-family homes many with preserve or lakefront views.
New distinctive home designs, features and expanded amenities. Entering the gated community, visitors will be met by European-style monuments and an impressive porte-cochere.
First Wine Walk, 2019Thursday, April 11 from 5 to 8 p.m. MainStreet hosts the first Wine Walk of 2019. Join friends in Historic Downtown Venice and enjoy sipping, strolling and shopping around town. Attendees can sample over 30 varieties of wine poured in 1-ounce tastings and restaurants have great wine specials.
Purchase $10 tickets at 5 p.m. at Centennial Park Kiosk or the Burgundy Square Breezeway and get wine tasting locations map.
Coming Events downtownShark’s Tooth Festival on Friday, Saturday & Sunday April 12-14 at the Airport Festival Grounds.
Friday Night Concert with Lady Katt Band on April 12, 7 to 9 p.m. at the Gazebo and Gazebo Starlight Cinema features The Life of Pi on April 19 starts at sunset.
Editor’s note: Service and product information in this column should not be taken as an endorsement of the business. Send your new business opening, an expansion, a relocation or other significant event to rogerbutton@verizon.net.
