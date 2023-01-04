Controlled burn 2022

The Southwest Florida Water Management District has prescribed burns around the region for January through March. Above, the district staff burns underbrush in the Green Swamp Wilderness Preserve in the four-corner area of Lake, Pasco, Polk and Sumter counties, the headwaters of the Peace River.

 Photo provided by SWIFTMUD

In an effort to try to head off large brush fires during the Florida’s dry season, several agencies are preparing for prescribed burns over the next few months.

The Southwest Florida Water Management District has planned prescribed fires for woodlands the district owns in Charlotte, Sarasota and DeSoto counties.


