The Southwest Florida Water Management District has prescribed burns around the region for January through March. Above, the district staff burns underbrush in the Green Swamp Wilderness Preserve in the four-corner area of Lake, Pasco, Polk and Sumter counties, the headwaters of the Peace River.
In an effort to try to head off large brush fires during the Florida’s dry season, several agencies are preparing for prescribed burns over the next few months.
The Southwest Florida Water Management District has planned prescribed fires for woodlands the district owns in Charlotte, Sarasota and DeSoto counties.
The district, known as Swiftmud, is planning fires in “small, manageable units” for:
• Prairie Shell Creek, 3081 Duncan Road (U.S. Highway 17), Punta Gorda, about 115 acres.
• Myakka River-Deer Prairie Creek Preserve and Myakka River-Schewe Tract, west of North Port, near Interstate-75 in South Sarasota County, about 499 acres.
• Deep Creek Preserve, 10797 Peace River St., Arcadia, east of State Road 769, about 272 acres).
Controlled burns are designed to reduce the risk of wildfires burning out of control. Apart from Swiftmud, the state Division of Forestry also conducts prescribed fires on its land, which includes state forests and state parks, as do some county governments, including Sarasota County.
Benefits of prescribed fire, according to state officials, include:
• Reducing overgrown plants, decreasing the risk of catastrophic wildfires.
• Promoting the growth of new, diverse plants.
• Maintaining the character and condition of wildlife habitat.
• Maintaining access for public recreation.
Swiftmud conducts prescribed fires on approximately 30,000 acres each year.
The district has not released the specific dates for the prescribed fires, but they will be from January through March.
Sarasota County’s Fire Fest, where the public can learn about the benefits of prescribed fires, is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 28 at the T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Memorial Reserve, 1800 Mabry Carlton Parkway, Venice.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.