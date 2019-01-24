Provided by RVTrekker.com
One of the major advantages of RV travel is that you can cook for yourself. You’ll spend a lot less on food, since ingredients don’t cost nearly as much as dining out. You can also cook for your health, or bring your favorite dishes with you on the road.
How you cook in your RV depends on several variables: What kind of RV you have, with what kind of cooking facilities, and your personal preference for how you use the cooking facilities available to you at any given place and time in your RV camping.
Most modern recreational vehicles, be they small travel trailers or large luxury motorhomes, have some kind of a gas cooktop stove and an oven of some kind. It can be a full gas oven, supplemented by an additional microwave appliance, a microwave, convection oven, or a microwave-convection combo oven. Many RVers also have a grill along, often of the outdoor variety. RV parks and campgrounds may also have outdoor fire pits available for campers’ use.
Food storage ability is another consideration for RV cooking. This can range, again, from full dual-power refrigerators and freezers all the way down to a tiny fridge, or just an ice chest. Non-perishables are easier but often take up considerable storage space.
A third consideration is cooking equipment. Even luxury diesel pushers don’t have the ability to easily store the full complement of a well-equipped gourmet kitchen. RVing cooks learn to make the most of a more limited set of pots and pans, mixing bowls, measuring cups, spoons and bakeware.
When you’re shopping for cooking equipment for your RV, look for items that nest together for storage, and can serve multiple functions. For example, you might find a set of nesting mixing bowls which can also be used for serving, and may even be ovenproof for baking. Even better if they also have a set of snap-on lids for storing leftovers as well.
Depending on the way you cook, indoor/outdoor might also be a consideration. Will that pot function equally well on a gas stovetop and an outdoor grill? Or, if a microwave is your only oven option, is your bakeware microwave friendly?
Your large, at-home countertop mixer is probably just too big for use in an RV. Replace it with a hand-held mixer, a rotary egg beater or a whisk. Take a careful look at your cooking style and needs before you pack your RV kitchen. Edit your equipment. Plan your menus ahead, if possible, and take only what you will need. In the end, you’ll spend less time on cooking and clean-up and more time on what you bought your RV for — fun and relaxation.
