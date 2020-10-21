EL JOBEAN — Tim Berini of El Jobean passed away quietly, before dawn on March 2, with his son, Don, at his side.
All his life he did things his way, refusing doctors and pills, accepting hospice care only at the very end.
Faced with his own failing health, he’d said, “No ambulances and fire trucks.”
He came from Michigan, but the 20-year-long owner-philosopher of Garden Road’s Bean Depot Café & Museum had become an El Jobean legend and, according to his son, El Jobean’s biggest fan.
He’d ridden in the local Christmas parade, driving an old Cub Cadet lawnmower and wearing an airman’s helmet and goggles.
He’d been known to do headstands in his museum’s doorway, joking that it gave him a different perspective on things.
Without Tim, there would never have been a Bean Depot Café & Museum. He preserved and reestablished the depot as the community hub it had been in the first place.
It was Tim and the other founding partners of El Jobean Historical Properties — Tim’s father-in-law Robert Wulfing and C. K. Meyer —who got the century-old El Jobean Post Office & General Store, railroad depot, temporary jail and residence onto the National Register of Historic Places in 1999. (The corporation is now held by son Don Berini; Don’s mom, Ruth Wulfing Anderson; and Meyer.)
Don, now 40, moved away at 18, distancing himself, as kids do,
