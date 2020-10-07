CoolToday Park Party in the Park #NoFilter Sept 2020

Venice residents (from left) Amanda Salantino, Pamala Hilse, Elizabeth DeLuca and Danielle McGhee enjoy the “Party on the Plaza” concert series at the Atlanta Braves CoolToday Park in Wellen Park. Stadium officials hosted dance band #NoFilter on Sept. 26 and are bringing in the 1960s band The Tams on Oct. 17.

PHOTOS BY JERRY BEARD

WELLEN PARK — CoolToday Park recently hosted a COVID-protocol compliant concert featuring the Tampa and Orlando-based band #NoFilter.

It was a part of the facility’s Party at the Plaza concert series.

It’s next hosting the 1960s band The Tams, an Atlanta-based group that had several Top 40 hits in the 1960s — along with a British resurgence in the 1980s. The Tams perform Oct. 17.

