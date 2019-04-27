NORTH PORT — While the final game of spring training played on March 24, CoolToday park remains open and welcoming the community.
Almost a month after welcoming fans to the park, the Atlanta Braves celebrated another milestone at the park — the opening of the Tomahawk Tiki Bar.
The bar is one of the fixtures that is going to be open all year, providing lunch and dinner service. While the kitchen wasn't ready for the opening on the April 20 opening, fans still flocked to the bar.
"It's a fun night, this is part of how baseball is part of the community," said Mike Dunn, vice president of Florida Operations for the Atlanta Braves.
Dunn said there is plenty more coming once the park fully opens.
Those who enjoyed the bar really liked not only the bar, but the park as well.
Venice resident Rae McQuade is a baseball fan, and said that driving up and seeing the park was awe inspiring.
She was impressed to see such a park in her backyard, and it was a great opportunity to enjoy the bar.
"To have this right at home is big," McQuade said.
She said the community needed something like this to open.
A similar sentiment was shared by Rotonda West residents David and Peggy Siler.
Both are baseball fans and hope to catch their St. Louis Cardinals at the park in the near future, though for now they'll enjoy a drink.
David Siler said he can see himself at the park enjoying a game or a drink.
The couple was impressed by the look and feel of the park.
"Charlotte will have to step up their game," David Siler said.
Like McQuade, David Siler praised how close the park was to home and being able to enjoy it.
Dunn and the Braves staff are getting ready to open the park for more activities as this month continues.
The first movie in the park was show Thursday - the baseball classic "Field of Dreams" as the first film.
In May the park will also host its first play day in the park, where families can enjoy playing on the field.
Dunn has previously said that March 24 was just the beginning at the park.
While those visiting are in for a fun time, work continues at the park. Dunn said some signage was still going up and it's mainly small details at this point.
Along with the finishing touches the Braves are also in the process of hiring more staff as they continue to move into their new home.
"Constant hiring, so keep looking out for that," Dunn said.
The Tomahawk Tiki Bar offers lunch and dinner service from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. daily. CoolToday Park is located at 18800 West Villages Parkway, North Port.
For more information on the activities at the park visit www.facebook.com/cooltodaypark.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.