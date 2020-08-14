VENICE — A man remains in Sarasota County Jail after being accused of holding a knife to a victim he pinned to a bed.
Calvin J. N. Bennett, 27, of Venice, faces aggravated assault among other charges.
Bennett has a history of domestic battery and a dozen other arrests in Sarasota County dating back to 2011.
In the most recent incident, the victim fended off the attack by holding the Bennett's arm, while a woman grabbed Bennett in a head lock and got the knife away, according to reports.
According to a Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, Bennett was acting unusual Aug. 1.
The relationship between Bennett and the victims was redacted in the report, but Bennett knew his victims and visited their Englewood residence occasionally.
The report states that, earlier in the day, Bennett mentioned something about performing a ritual to bring someone back from the dead — and that he was going to kill the victim's neighbor, apparently for no reason.
That night, about 9 p.m. Bennett allegedly stood at the bedroom doorway of the victim while holding a knife.
When the victim confronted Bennett, Bennett allegedly said: "I'm just kidding."
The victim took the knife away and put it back in the kitchen.
A short time later Bennett returned to the victim's bedroom, pushed the man onto the bed and held the knife over him, grabbing at the victim's neck.
The victim told authorities he grabbed Bennett's arm to keep the knife from stabbing him and screamed for help. A woman came into the room, put Bennett in a headlock and pulled him off the victim, taking the knife away from Bennett, and cutting her hand as Bennett allegedly swung the knife toward her head.
The two locked themselves in the victim's room, while Bennett continued to bang on the door. Eventually, Bennett left, retreating to a closet in the rear of the residence, where deputies eventually found him.
One deputy said the defendant spontaneously uttered: "I swear I was going to murder him."
Bennett, of the 3100 block of Chestnut Avenue, Venice, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and battery. He remains in jail on $50,000 bond.
Post miranda, Bennett told deputies he believed the victim was using mind control on two people — their names were redacted — and he was just attempting to protect those people.
Bennett has a history of arrests involving domestic battery. In July 2019, he was charged with punching a woman in the head after she called him a "crackhead." She was transported to Venice Bayfront Regional Health for treatment. The charge was later abandoned.
In January 2019, Bennett was arrested for domestic battery, and later found guilty of battery by strangulation of a woman after he took her phone and became enraged over what he saw on it.
In all, Bennett has 13 criminal arrests in Sarasota County since 2011.
