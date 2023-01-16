Mark Daniel Kudlach

PUNTA GORDA — A contractor was charged last week with illegally dumping septic waste in a vacant lot.

Mark Daniel Kudlach, 63, was charged with a count of littering more than 500 pounds of commercial or hazardous waste, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.


