ENGLEWOOD — Sarasota County deputies arrested an Englewood man they say was making obscene video calls to unsuspecting strangers.
The man’s alleged victims identified him by his tattoos, using images they captured on their phones.
Adam Smith, 35, of the 400 block of Blackburn Street, is charged with three counts each of indecent exposure and obscene communication, according to a report released Tuesday from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office. Smith was previously charged with one count of indecent exposure in 2019.
The current investigation began in mid-February. The Sheriff’s Office received at least three reports from “victims who received video calls from an unknown man who was completely nude making lewd gestures on camera,” the SCSO report states.
Detectives learned the calls came from two different phone numbers associated with Adam Smith.
“Detectives further confirmed Smith’s identity using screenshots from the videos which captured Smith’s tattoos,” the release states.
While being questioned by detectives, Smith admitted to “recently making video calls to several random phone numbers and exposing himself on camera.”
He was arrested Monday in the Sarasota County Jail, and released Tuesday on $4,860 bond, reports show.
The investigation is open, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Section of the SCSO at 941-861-4900.
