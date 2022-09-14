ENGLEWOOD — Charlotte County deputies arrested a man Sunday for allegedly choking a woman and then crushing her truck with an excavator.
Richard James Hamilton, 36, of Englewood, was charged with one count each of false imprisonment, criminal mischief and battery by strangulation.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest Wednesday.
According to authorities, Hamilton picked up the woman late Saturday and proceeded to drive her — in her own truck — to several gas stations in North Port, Port Charlotte and Englewood.
During the drive, Hamilton allegedly demanded she find money for drugs and became “increasingly agitated” with her. She told deputies he struck her several times during the night, including when she tried to charge her phone to try to borrow money from others.
The arrest report for Hamilton redacted the name and personal information about the woman, due to Marsy’s Law.
Hamilton allegedly kept the woman out into the early morning hours of Sept. 11 and kept her with him until the afternoon.
He drove to his place of employment and took the keys to her truck, leaving her without a way to leave.
“When the victim notified Hamilton that the phone had died after calling several people in an attempt to borrow money, he returned to the truck and physically assaulted the victim again,” the news release read.
At one point, the woman said, Hamilton grabbed her by the neck and squeezed her throat. She told deputies that she was in fear for her life.
Hamilton then drove the victim to the nearby gas station on San Casa Drive. When she tried to get out of the truck, he “snatched” the keys away from her and drove off. She said she had to borrow a cellphone to call for a ride.
The woman later returned to Hamilton’s workplace. When she arrived, she saw him “laughing hysterically and smashing the Chevrolet Silverado utilizing the bucket of the excavator.”
The woman called 911. Hamilton was subsequently arrested and taken to Charlotte County Jail.
In the news release, Sheriff Bill Prummell focused on the suspect’s alleged drug addiction as the cornerstone of his behavior.
“All types of crime can be linked back to addiction, including domestic battery,” Prummell said in the release. “If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, please, reach out for help.”
The CCSO news release also highlighted the Sheriff’s Drug Recovery Initiative, where local residents can bring user amounts of illegal narcotics to any district office to be disposed of - deputies can also be called to a location to pick up drugs for disposal.
“Through partnership with Charlotte Behavioral Health Care, deputies will bring the caller to detox free of charge, without fear of arrest,” the news release read.
Hamilton’s next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 24. An order of no-contact with the victim has been issued for the case.
