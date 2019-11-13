VENICE — A man led Venice Police on a car chase, foot chase and was involved in an officer-involved shooting, then hid in an apartment Saturday before — eventually — being taken into custody.
The investigation remains underway.
Neither the suspect nor the officer was wounded when the Venice Police officer discharged his weapon during a fight between the two.
Kevin A. Hamilton, 24, faces several charges after the incident.
Hamilton was taken into custody at an apartment in the 400 block of Armada Avenue, officials confirmed in a news release.
Hamilton lists his address as being along Armada Avenue. He previously lived in Bradenton.
Authorities said it began when police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Hamilton’s car Saturday. He then led them on a car chase, stopping along Menendez Street near John Nolan Park on the island.
Hamilton tried to run away.
The officer had the suspect cornered with his weapon drawn. The suspect broke through some lattice and lunged at the officer.
“During that scuffle, the officer’s weapon was discharged,” Mattmuller said Saturday.
The officer was able to holster his weapon as a struggle ensued until the suspect managed to escape on foot, the chief said. The fight lasted 2 minutes.
“That’s a long time to be in a fight,” Mattmuller said. “You can see from the patrol car video the officer’s hands went to hold his gun in place during the struggle.”
By the time the struggle was over, both were physically exhausted. The suspect jogged off, still in pursuit by the officer who saw him enter an apartment where he knew the people inside, Mattmuller said.
Venice Police set up a perimeter, determined which apartment he was in and was eventually about to make contact with him later Saturday morning.
“He did cooperate with officers, eventually coming out about 9:35,” Mattmuller said.
Mattmuller credited training from Venice safety officers with helping in the incident.
Charges for Hamilton include fleeing to elude; driving with a suspended license, battery on a law enforcement officer, felony drug charges “and probably some additional charges pending after the investigation,” Mattmuller said.
The incident occurred along Menendez Street which is near John Nolan Park on the island. It runs along the park and between Castille Street and the park’s circle.
Police investigated an area along Menendez, taking evidence from a location across from the park.
Authorities said early on they knew the identity of the suspect and “officers are searching for him.”
Hamilton was arrested by Venice Police in April, on marijuana possession of not more than 20 grams along with drug possession of THC oil without a prescription. He was also held on a Manatee County charge at that time. He was released from Sarasota County Jail in August on other charges.
In the latest case, he bonded out on $14,120.
