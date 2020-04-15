SOUTH VENICE — Two South Venice residents are behind bars after allegedly committing armed robbery using blue gloves and a surgical masks.
Robert May, 34, and Deidre Galehouse, 33, of Clemson Road, held an elderly victim by gunpoint, forcing the victim to make ATM withdrawals from a bank account about 9:45 a.m. Monday, according to Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
May was reportedly wearing gloves and a surgical mask.
The probable cause affidavit of Galehouse does not state how May or Galehouse know the victim, described as a 71-year-old.
The probable cause affidavit for May was not available Tuesday evening.
May managed to get inside the victim’s residence where he requested the victim take him and Galehouse to Walmart.
That’s when May allegedly pressed a silver handgun into the right side of the victim’s head and demanded he withdraw money from the victim’s Chase bank account. The attempted withdrawal failed, so May took the card from the victim, demanded the personal identification number, then made the withdrawal himself from the back driver’s side window.
A second attempt to withdraw more funds from another nearby bank ATM failed.
May then allegedly drove to the area of Porpoise Road and Crystal Road where he threatened to harm the victim if the victim reported the armed robbery.
May then exited the vehicle and fled the area on foot, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The victim drove off and dropped Galehouse near State Road 776 and Rutgers Road.
One witness stated seeing the couple with the apparent victim in a car along the 4000 block of Bonita Road that afternoon, and May allegedly admitted “he just committed an armed robbery.”
Galehouse later admitted she accompanied May to the victim’s residence and May wanted money, according to a probable cause affidavit. Following the armed robbery, Galehouse said she returned to her and May’s residence and witnessed May discard the gun in his bedroom, it states.
Galehouse had been arrested on April 6 for trespassing at a home in the 900 block of Bonaire Avenue.
Both May and Galehouse are currently in jail without bond. They face charges of kidnapping and armed robbery.
