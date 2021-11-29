Police lights

FORT MYERS — A Port Charlotte teenager was arrested Monday morning in Lee County for an alleged joy ride that ended with a crash into an unoccupied motor home.

Three other teens were in the car with him at the time, though only the driver was charged by state troopers.

The Florida Highway Patrol released the details of the incident and crash at about 3:25 a.m. Monday, where troopers watched a sedan traveling south on Interstate 75 near the 149 mile marker.

The sedan was “swerving all over the roadway at a high rate of speed,” according to FHP.

A patrol trooper attempted to make a traffic stop, but the sedan failed to stop and turned onto Palm Beach Boulevard in Fort Myers.

As the vehicle turned, it entered a parking lot on Palm Beach Boulevard and collided with a recreational motor vehicle parked there.

The RV was unoccupied at the time of the crash.

The sedan’s driver and one of the passengers fled the scene after the crash on foot, according to FHP, but were later found.

The driver, a 16-year-old male out of Port Charlotte, was charged with fleeing and eluding law enforcement, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, reckless driving, and grand theft.

He was then turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice, authorities said.

No charges were listed for the three other occupants of the car — males aged 17, 15, and 13. No injuries were listed on the FHP report for any of the four.

0
0
0
0
0

