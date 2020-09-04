VENICE — A Venice woman was arrested on numerous counts of battery after stripping down in public and spitting at police and hospital staff, yelling she had various viruses, according to police.
Malwina Bartulska, 36, of the 900 block of Cypress Avenue, had been acting odd during the past week, according to a juvenile involved in the situation.
Venice Police responded to the Cypress Avenue home around 7 p.m. Thursday, responding to a battery on the juvenile.
According to various arrest reports, Bartulska allegedly stripped down naked outside her home and was later on found on the other side of town, restrained by residents due to her behavior.
Her behavior allegedly escalated further after that.
She was transported to Venice Regional Bayfront Health around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, where she allegedly ripped off the mask of a police officer and spat into his mouth.
Police say she actively punched officers with a closed fist while medical staff attempted to draw blood, and spat at another officer several times while he helped restrain the woman.
After being cleared medically, police walked the woman to police car but she fought that, too. Police say Bartulska kicked, punched and attempted to spit at officers again, to the point where hospital staff helped carry her to a police vehicle because she refused to walk or stand up.
Bartulska was charged with domestic battery, battery on an officer, aggravated battery on an officer, and resisting arrest with violence.
Bond was not immediately available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.