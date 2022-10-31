SARASOTA — An 11-year-old child passed out after using LSD in July, authorities said.
Authorities announced on Monday that the man who had allegedly supplied the narcotics has been arrested.
Gabriel Derylak, 19, was charged by the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office with one count each of sale of a controlled substance, selling a controlled substance to a minor, and unlawful use of a two-way communications device.
The investigation that led to Derylak’s arrest started on July 29, according to a SCSO news release.
Deputies were called to the home of a juvenile “going in and out of consciousness.”
Paramedics at the scene determined that the juvenile was experiencing the effects of LSD, commonly known as “acid.”
Detectives cited “digital evidence” linking Derylak to the juvenile, including alleged conversations describing him driving to the juvenile’s neighborhood.
The arrest report alleges that, according to those communications, Derylak provided the juvenile with seven tabs of LSD, as well as several marijuana edibles, in exchange for $160.
Derylak was arrested on Oct. 26. During a search of his apartment on the 3700 block of Osprey Avenue, Sarasota, authorities allege that they found a variety of controlled substances, including “163 prescription pills, LSD, marijuana, 125 grams of mushrooms, THC edibles and cartridges, butane hash oil, and drug sales paraphernalia.”
The items recovered at Derylak’s apartment have been sent to the SCSO Drug Laboratory for testing. Additional charges against him may be pending, according to the news release.
As of Monday, Derylak remains incarcerated at Sarasota County Jail on $10,500 total bond.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.