PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County deputies allege a teacher accused of custodial interference initially lied to investigators on the case.
Kelly Joyce Simpson, 31, was arrested Tuesday for one count of custodial interference after a juvenile reported missing was allegedly found at her home in Port Charlotte.
A partially redacted arrest report from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office was made available to the public as of Thursday in court documents.
According to the arrest report, deputies made contact with Simpson at her home after receiving information that Simpson had transported the minor from another location.
When she first spoke to deputies, authorities claim Simpson said she knew the minor had been reported missing by CCSO. When asked if deputies could search her residence for the minor, she replied that she had picked the juvenile up in Punta Gorda and then dropped them off at a gas station.
Deputies alleged that they then asked a second time to search the home and were again refused. After that, deputies advised Simpson that if it was later discovered that minor was inside her home, she could be charged with an additional crime.
Simpson then retreated back into her residence and returned 10 minutes later — with the missing minor accompanying her.
According to the report, the minor then told deputies that they had been picked up by Simpson at another location and stayed at her residence the previous night. She was subsequently charged and arrested.
Simpson is currently released on $5,000 bond.
According to the report, Simpson was a teacher for the minor. Simpson is listed as an English teacher at Charlotte High School, though she was placed on administrative leave by Charlotte County Public Schools after her arrest was announced.
The arrest report also highlighted other information regarding the missing juvenile case, including the fact that the minor in question had previously been involved in an argument at their home on Aug. 12.
The report also indicated that the minor had stayed at another residence, located in Punta Gorda, for “a few days” before relocating to Simpson’s residence.
