VENICE — A St. Petersburg teenager is in custody charged with the burglary of Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight's vehicle outside Knight's Venice home.
Princeo Altidor Jr., 16, is charged with burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, grand theft and petty theft, according to the sheriff's office.
Knight's vehicle and about a half-dozen other cars were broken into overnight July 5 with victims contacting police early July 6.
Knight reported finding the "passenger and rear hatch windows of the vehicle smashed," according to a news release.
"Various items were stolen from the vehicle including an agency issued bulletproof vest," the news release states.
Later that morning, St. Petersburg Police Department reported property belonging to Knight was found after a security guard saw three juveniles "throwing items from a stolen Jeep as they fled the complex."
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said fingerprints lifted from the sheriff's vehicle matched Altidor.
Altidor and four other juveniles are being held in Hillsborough County, facing charges of burglary and criminal mischief.
“This incident reminds us that although we live in a great community, we must still be diligent in our actions and decisions," Knight said in the news release. "Here we have a group of 16- and 17-year-old young people that are driving over 50 miles in the middle of the night just to commit crime and victimize our friends and neighbors. This is not the time to reduce the safeguards in place that keep our communities safe."
The investigation remains underway, the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said, noting more charges are possible.
