Cops: Woman missing, could be endangered Staff Report Jul 29, 2022 10 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Alyssa Szeztaye PHOTO PROVIDED Alyssa Szeztaye PHOTO PROVIDED Alyssa Szeztaye PHOTO PROVIDED Alyssa Szeztaye PHOTO PROVIDED Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save UPDATED: Authorities stated she has been found safe on Friday afternoon. PORT CHARLOTTE - Authorities are seeking contact with a Port Charlotte woman who has not been seen since July 22. Alyssa Szeztaye, 29, was released from a hospital July 22, according to Charlotte County Sheriff's Office. "Family members are concerned that she has not contacted them in over a week which is unusual for her," the Sheriff's Office stated in a social media post. Szeztaye stands 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 95 pounds. She has brown eyes and what was described as dark or possibly red hair, it said. "At this time, we do not have any information on what she was last wearing," it said.Authorities said she doesn't have a cellphone. She does not have a home but stays in the Murdock area, it said. "She is known to frequent the Homeless Coalition, gas stations, the Murdock Walmart, and Publix on Cochran (Boulevard)," the statement said. Anyone with information should contact Charlotte County Sheriff's Office at 941-639-2101. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.