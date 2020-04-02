The jobs picture for Florida and the nation went from historically bad to even worse Thursday with the news that 6.6 million laid-off Americans last week filed claims for unemployment assistance — more than double the 3.3 million who applied the week before.
So in just two weeks, nearly 10 million people, or about 6 percent of the entire American workforce, have applied for unemployment benefits.
Florida reported 227,000 unemployment claims for the week ending March 28 — more than triple the previous week — but the number likely understates the size of the state’s job losses.
The state Department of Economic Opportunity’s overwhelmed unemployment website has blocked untold numbers of laid-off workers from filing unemployment claims.
Nicola Hauber, 66, has tried to sign up for two weeks, ever since she lost her job as a baker at the Cinnabon at the Westfield Countryside mall in Clearwater.
She has tried to apply online with no luck. She called the help line multiple times a day, but no one answers. She has also tried to send texts.
“Nobody answers ever,” she said. “There’s no answering service. You can’t leave a message. There’s nothing.”
On Thursday, the head of the Department of Economic Opportunity apologized and said his staff will go back to taking paper applications from people seeking unemployment benefits.
Thursday’s jobless numbers far exceeded what had been record numbers for the week ending March 21, when national unemployment claims topped 3.3 million and Florida’s claims more jumped nearly 12-fold to 74,313 in a single week.
They lost their jobs amid workplace shutdowns aimed at curbing the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19, the respiratory disease that so far has killed 128 patients in Florida and 5,148 nationwide. The U.S. Department of Labor said cutbacks have spread beyond service industries like hotels and restaurants to health care, social assistance, manufacturing, retail, wholesale trade and construction.
With the number of cases and deaths expected to grow in coming weeks, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday issued a statewide stay-at-home order, which takes effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday and will suspend more business and result in further job losses.
The collapse of the labor market, which saw record low unemployment of 2.8 percent in Florida during February, is one domino in a line of interlocking economic calamities.
“Florida’s in a recession right now,” Florida Chamber Foundation chief economist Jerry Parrish said this week.
The counties that "will get hit the hardest” will likely be those with private sector jobs most dependent on leisure and hospitality, Parrish said. That list is topped by Monroe (Key West), the Panhandle counties of Franklin and Walton, Nassau County north of Jacksonville, and Orange County.
“No doubt, we’ll also lose jobs in manufacturing and transportation due to supply-chain issues as well,” he said.
