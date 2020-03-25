I can’t remember ever experiencing a scare like the new COVID-19 virus is causing.
Of course you can’t — unless you’re a centenarian.
The Spanish flu of 1918-19, however, was another pandemic virus — and reports say that 50 million to 100 million lives were lost to the deadly outbreak more than 100 years ago. In fact, the Tampa Bay Times archives stated that “The 1918 flu killed more Americans than all our country’s wars in the 20th Century combined.”
The “Spanish influenza” was named because only Spain, which was neutral during World War I, reported the outbreak.
The origin of the flu, however, is up for grabs. Some reports link it to Chinese laborers, who were brought in to work on the front lines of the war. In fact, there were reports of a respiratory outbreak in China at the time. Other reports, however, claim it originated in the trenches of France — while others link it to Army barracks in Kansas.
“There are a lot of questions as to what caused the pandemic,” said Michael Farzan, professor of immunology and microbiology at Scripps Research Institute in Jupiter.
Whatever the cause, the Spanish flu found a receptive atmosphere in a landscape dominated by World War I — with soldiers heading off to war — and returning home to spread the infection.
There was no safe haven.
Even Alaska and Samoa — isolated as they were at that time — were still hit hard. It was even found that cattle, pigs and birds could carry the virus.
The first local cases in Southwest Florida appeared in Tampa Bay at the end of September 1918. Within a month, 2,712 Floridians had died — with a total of 4,000 dead that year, the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Historian Gary Mormino reports that Ybor City and West Tampa were “perfect petri dishes” as people in those areas worked in such close quarters. Cigar factory workers were some of the hardest hit — as they worked side by side.
So, what are the similarities and differences between the Spanish flu of 1918 and today’s COVID-19?
While both can cause severe respiratory distress, the Spanish flu seemed to hit young adults the hardest — with early estimates indicating today’s COVID-19 particularly targeting senior citizens. Mormino reported in his 2019 essay in the Florida Historical Quarterly that “fully one-third of the students at the University of Florida lay ill with the flu.”
In the reverse, however, The Palm Beach Post reported that the flu had pretty much spared the newly instituted Florida State College for Women in Tallahassee. As the University of Florida was all male at that time, the reason could have harked back to returned military. Mormino stated that “over 70 percent of Florida’s military casualties, from 1917 to 1918, resulted from disease, not German bullets.”
One of the groups hit worst in Florida were the Seminole Indians living in the Everglades, who were infected by hunters.
While Floridians — and indeed all Americans — are now balking at closures such as we have never experienced before, residents in 1918-19 responded similarly. The city of West Palm Beach closed all public meetings, schools, theaters, churches, and gatherings of any kind until the danger was past. It also instituted an ordinance on Oct. 9, 1918, stipulating that “there shall be no loitering in billiard halls, that barbershops shall be conducted in a strictly sanitary manner and that soda fountains shall serve drinks only in paper containers.”
Violations of the ordinance carried a $100 fine or 30 days in jail.
At the time the Spanish flu struck, Florida had fewer than 1 million residents spread out on both coasts; yet city ordinances in most of the populated areas of the state mandated quarantines and the wearing of face masks in public. Palm Beach residents were told to kiss only through handkerchiefs.
Since Prohibition was the law of the land at the time, health boards took advantage of the scare to warn people to abstain from all alcoholic beverages as a preventive measure, and to use castor oil as medicine, since, of course, penicillin was not discovered at that time.
While a pandemic virus is certainly a virtual threat to the world-wide population — and a distinct disruption to our daily lives in Southwest Florida — where closures and prohibitions are the new norm, doctors today are well-versed in dealing with viruses and their genetic composition, tracing their genetic sequence, and testing anti-viral drugs.
Hopefully, the advances of the past 100-plus years will allow us the advantage of dealing with this new threat that our forebearers did not have and allow us to find a vaccine to combat this new virus — if we all remain calm, observe the local safeguards and prohibitions, and try to stay healthy.
