Appointments for the next 800 vaccines in Charlotte County for those 65 and older will available online and by phone on Wednesday, the county's Health Chief Joe Pepe said Tuesday.
Actual shots in arms will be next week at the Harold Avenue Park by appointment only.
Those who want to make an appointment on Wednesday should call 941-624-7200 or visit www.coadfl.org.
Chances are the 800 slots will go faster than most of the takers can make an appointment, based on the county's website experience last week when appointments for 900 doses to those 65 and older went online. Those slots were gone in minutes, staff said.
The website, www.coadfl.org, handled the overflow better than most. It did not crash, but advised users to try again later. And when the slots were full, the website advised users to check back on Jan. 6.
Many did not read that message, however, and continued to try and make an appointment, thinking incorrectly that they had to wait until April or May.
Since the slots were taken, there are always about 150 people on the website, hitting refresh and hoping for the appointments to open up, said Public Information Officer Brian Gleason,
Technology staff with the county and area non-profits immediately began beefing up the website capacity to handle the next crunch, Pepe told The Daily Sun.
At this point, vaccine supply from the state is the biggest factor limiting Charlotte County's ability to administer more vaccine to its citizens, Pepe said. Thanks to volunteer pharmacists and nurses, they have the staff to administer the shots. They have the sites in mind for expanding vaccinations, he said, including the Charlotte Sports Park in mid-county and Ann and Chuck Devers Park in Englewood.
Doctors offices have been calling the county's health office asking about vaccines, Pepe said. Pepe's office is helping local doctors go through the steps to become eligible to receive vaccines, when the supply arrives. Doctors' offices and clinics can either be an independent site, proving to the state that they can handle complex temperature monitoring and inventory control, or they can be an extension of the local health department and get their supply there.
